WASHINGTON Nov 4 The U.S. government has shut
down four debt collection companies that used abusive tactics,
in some cases to pursue people who owed nothing, the Federal
Trade Commission said on Wednesday.
The agency said it was part of a coordinated effort by law
enforcement to crack down on debt collection companies that used
illegal tactics like threats of arrest and harassing phone
calls. The group cited 115 actions this year.
At the request of the agency and other law enforcement,
federal courts temporarily halted BAM Financial and Delaware
Solutions from doing business, and National Check Registry
agreed to shut down under pressure, the FTC said.
The owners of a fourth company, K.I.P. LLC, also shut down
and agreed to pay a $6.4 million judgment. In some cases, this
company pursued people and pushed them to pay "phantom debts"
that they did not owe, the FTC said.
The FTC said in its release that there was a fifth case
filed under seal that it could not discuss.
When the FTC announced its plan to discuss the enforcement
effort on Tuesday, shares of publicly traded debt collection
company Encore Capital Group Inc dropped 13.9 percent
but were up 9.1 percent around midday on Wednesday.
Similarly, peer PRA Group Inc fell 10.4 percent but
rebounded 7.5 percent.
Neither company was named by the FTC in Wednesday's press
release.
