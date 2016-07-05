By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK, July 5
NEW YORK, July 5 U.S. law enforcement efforts to
crack down on what officials view as unscrupulous debt
collection practices are set to take center stage at a trial of
a Georgia man who prosecutors say oversaw a scheme that
victimized more than 6,000 people nationwide.
Jury selection is scheduled to begin on Tuesday in Manhattan
federal court in the trial of John Williams, whose debt
collection firm Williams, Scott & Associates LLC was shut down
in 2014.
Prosecutors said Williams spearheaded efforts to defraud
6,000 consumers from 2009 to 2014 into paying about $4.1 million
by misrepresenting the status of their debts and the
consequences of not paying.
Williams, 50, has pleaded not guilty to the charge of
conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
His lawyer, Mark DeMarco, did not respond to requests for
comment. In court papers, he said Williams' conduct was not
illegal, and he rejected claims that some debts the firm sought
to collect were fictitious or not owed by consumers.
The trial comes amid heightened regulatory attention toward
debt collection, which the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
(CFPB) lists as the No. 1 most-complained about area of consumer
financial services.
The prosecution is part of the more aggressive approach
taken by Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara against
consumer-focused scams, filing criminal charges over behavior
more often pursued civilly by regulators.
"Happily, there has been a regulatory crackdown, but there
needs to be, when appropriate, a criminal crackdown also,"
Bharara said in announcing charges against Williams and six of
his firm's employees.
Debt collection firms, like in Williams' case, buy
delinquent debts, often for just pennies on the dollar, and try
to collect the full amount the original lender claimed. These
firms say they are simply seeking recovery on rightfully-owed
debt.
But regulators say many firms engage in abusive tactics
while targeting financially-struggling individuals.
The case against Williams was announced in November 2014,
six months after the Federal Bureau of Investigation raided the
debt collector and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) sued to
halt its operation.
Prosecutors said employees at Williams, Scott & Associates
contacted consumers and falsely referred to themselves as
"detective" or "investigator," claimed to be tied to government
agencies and told them they could face arrest.
Scripts employees read on the calls included legal-sounding
language, such as that the "statute of limitations" on the
consumers' "civil legal rights" had expired, prosecutors said.
After the FBI raid, Williams established a new debt
collection company that engaged in similar practices,
prosecutors said.
The six employees arrested with Williams have pleaded
guilty. Williams, who has been held without bail since his
arrest, faces up to 20 years in prison.
The case stemmed from a CFPB referral, and Bharara has said
he has reached out to the agency and the FTC about sending him
more cases.
Other consumer-focused cases by Bharara's office since 2013
have involved a $2 billion online payday lending enterprise; a
debt settlement firm; and individuals accused of participating
in a record $31 million debt collection scheme.
The case is U.S. v. Williams, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 14-cr-00784.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Noeleeen
Walder and Andrew Hay)