WASHINGTON Jan 2 Sharpshooters will renew
culling the white-tailed deer population, growing fast in the
heart of the U.S. capital, as early as Thursday night, the
National Park Service said.
The nighttime hunts by Department of Agriculture shooters in
Washington's Rock Creek Park will continue until March 31, or
until 106 deer have been killed, said Nick Bartolomeo, the
park's chief of resources management.
The general public should remain out of harm's way because
joggers and cyclists are generally barred from the park after
dark, according to the park service.
The sharpshooters will deploy on unspecified nights as early
as Thursday, when the 12-mile-long (19-km-long) park is normally
closed. Park roads will also be temporarily closed as a safety
precaution.
The three-year program is aimed at reducing the deer
population to 15 to 20 per square mile (six to eight per square
km) from 77 per square mile (31 per square km), Bartolomeo said
during a conference call with reporters.
The first cull took place in March 2013, when 20 deer were
killed in one night, he said.
The number of deer has soared in the last 20 years, with the
animals eating nearly all the park's tree seedlings and
preventing the forest from growing, according to a statement
from the Park Service.
"There are no historic records of a white-tailed deer
population in Rock Creek Park before 1960," said Park
Superintendent Tara Morrison.
The deer meat will be donated to food banks and
organizations for the homeless.
The number of U.S. white-tailed deer has exploded from a few
hundred thousand in the 1930s to an estimated 30 million
presently. The growth has been blamed on a lack of predators and
growth of deer-friendly residential areas outside cities.
