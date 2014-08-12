SYDNEY Aug 12 The United States will bolster
its air and navy presence in northern Australia, a source said
on Tuesday, under a plan to strengthen defence ties with its
regional ally and project more power into the Asia-Pacific,
where China's influence is growing.
U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel and Secretary of State
John Kerry are in Sydney to finalise an agreement reached
between U.S. President Barack Obama and Australian Prime
Minister Tony Abbott on the deployment of U.S. marines to
Australia for joint exercises and training.
Some 1,150 Marines are stationed in Darwin in Australia's
tropical north under a 2011 agreement that launched Obama's
"pivot" to Asia.
The contingent, primed to respond to regional conflicts and
humanitarian crises, will swell to 2,500 by 2017.
Officials were also finalising an agreement to boost U.S.
air and naval activity in sparsely populated and resource-rich
northern Australia with an increased tempo of visits by U.S.
fighter jets and bombers, said a source with direct knowledge of
the discussions.
"So more U.S. air force visits to northern Australia, where
they can use the fabulous Delamere bombing range and they would
probably base out of Tindal," the source said, referring to an
Australian air force base in the Northern Territory.
The U.S.-Australia meetings will include discussions on
cooperation in missile defence, cyber security and maritime
security, Hagel told reporters at a briefing with Australian
counterpart David Johnston on Monday.
Details of the Force Posture Agreement will be released
later on Tuesday.
Hagel said the United States was firmly committed to its
policy of a strategic rebalance to the Asia-Pacific region,
something that has irked China and been questioned by allies who
wonder about the extent of U.S. commitment to the region.
China has resisted what it sees as U.S. meddling in the
region, particularly in the disputed East and South China Seas,
and an attempt to contain its growing military, economic and
political influence.
A U.S. proposal for a freeze on provocative acts in the
South China Sea got a cool response from China and some
Southeast Asian nations at a regional meeting at the weekend, an
apparent setback to U.S. efforts to thwart China's assertive
moves.
(Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Paul Tait)