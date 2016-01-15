WASHINGTON Jan 15 Officials at an Army
biodefense lab in Utah had multiple warning signs of safety
issues but failed to take steps that could have averted the
mistaken shipment of live anthrax to other labs, USA Today
reported Friday, citing a military investigation.
The newspaper, which obtained a copy of the military's
accountability investigation, said the brigadier general who led
the lab at Dugway Proving Ground, an Army facility southwest of
Salt Lake City, was among a dozen individuals facing possible
disciplinary action including the loss of jobs, for the failures
that led to the anthrax shipments.
The lab at Dugway Proving Ground is responsible for
neutralizing anthrax spores that are sent to other laboratories
for medical research and investigation.
But for more than a decide, the lab used a technique that
failed to fully neutralize the spores on many occasions,
resulting in live spores of the deadly bacteria being sent to
192 labs in the United States and abroad, Defense Department
officials reported last year.
Anthrax spores are neutralized with doses of radiation but
are notoriously difficult to kill. To confirm their
neutralization, samples are tested after receiving radiation
doses to determine if they can still grow.
An official at the Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention told a congressional hearing last year it should have
been evident the procedures at Dugway were inadequate because
anthrax was often repeatedly sent back for more radiation.
USA Today said the military's accountability report by Major
General Paul Ostrowski concluded that the leadership at Dugway
should have recognized the "complacency" and taken action to
address it earlier.
"This complacent atmosphere resulted in an organization
plagued by mistakes and unable to identify systemic issues in
the high-risk, zero-defects world of biological select agents
and toxins," the paper cited the report as saying.
Officials failed to take effective action to correct the
problems even after serious incidents at the labs between 2007
and 2011 involving anthrax, VX chemical nerve agent and
poisonous Botulinum neurotoxin A.
The review singled out Brigadier General William E. King IV,
who was in command at Dugway as a colonel from July 2009 to July
2011, saying he "repeatedly deflected blame and minimized the
severity of incidents," USA Today reported.
King is now commanding general at the 20th Chemical,
Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosive Command at the
Army's Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland, the paper said.
King declined to comment on the ongoing investigation but
told the paper he was concerned about the "seriousness" of the
Dugway anthrax incident.
King was the only person named in the report, because he is
a general officer and as such is considered a public figure, the
newspaper said.
The other people facing potential discipline include two
former commanders and three other leaders at the Army post.
(Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Bernadette Baum)