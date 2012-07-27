WASHINGTON, July 27 A new congressionally
mandated independent study of the Obama administration's
military policy in the Asia-Pacific region has concluded that
without improvements the United States may struggle to turn its
planned pivot to Asia into reality.
The Defense Department commissioned the report from the
Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), a
Washington think thank, as required by Congress in the 2012
Defense Authorization Act, a funding bill signed last December.
Lawmakers are seeking to evaluate the Obama administration's
plans to reorient U.S. military policy toward the Asia-Pacific
region in the wake of the conflicts that bogged down military
resources in the Muslim world in the decade that followed the
Sept 11, 2001, attacks.
Many U.S. policymakers see Asia as the future focus of U.S.
foreign policy, with both opportunities and threats posed by the
region's massive economic growth, China's rapid military
buildup, North Korea's nuclear saber-rattling and territorial
disputes in the South China Sea.
But CSIS found more needed to be done to translate policy
objectives into coherent, achievable plans, especially given the
intense fiscal pressures facing the Defense Department and
skepticism from funders in Congress.
The Pentagon "has not adequately articulated the strategy
behind its force posture planning nor aligned the strategy with
resources in a way that reflects current budget realities," CSIS
said in its report.
While the Pentagon is planning to make nearly $500 billion
in cuts to projected spending over the next 10 years, it is
seeking to stave off an additional $500 billion in po tential
cut s under a process known as "sequestration."
While CSIS said the Pentagon was "reasonably well
positioned" to meet its goals, the report said it "also found no
durable operational framework guiding the specific efforts
toward that goal, and without that framework, we found many
discontinuities."
CSIS' recommendations included steps to strengthen the U.S.
Pacific Command, tweaks to Pentagon plans to relocate U.S.
troops from Japan to other parts of the Asia-Pacific region, the
cost of which has been questioned by some in Congress, and
changes to the U.S. force structure in Korea.
In April, the United States and Japan announced a revised
agreement to shift 9,000 Marines from the southern Japanese
island of Okinawa to Guam and other Asia-Pacific sites.
CSIS also found the United States should rethink its troop
concentration in Northeast Asia, where military priorities in
decades past focused on Korea and close ally Japan.
"As evidenced by recent Chinese activities in the South
China Sea and throughout the Pacific islands, the stakes are
growing fastest in South and Southeast Asia," the report said.
The South China Sea, where China and many of its southern
neighbors have overlapping claims, has become another irritant
to U.S.-Chinese ties as the United States has declared it also
has an interest in ensuring freedom of navigation there.
Pentagon spokesman George Little welcomed the report and
said U.S. policy would seek to rebalance defense, diplomatic and
economic resources toward the Asia-Pacific region.
"Essential to this strategy is the effort to strengthen
alliances and partnerships in the region and to advance a common
security vision through those relationships," he said.
Senators John McCain, Carl Levin and Jim Webb, members of
the Senate Armed Services Committee, said Congress must be
confident the Pentagon's plans were "realistic, workable, and
affordable."
"Resourcing of major overseas initiatives, in the current
fiscal environment, will depend to a significant extent on a
clear articulation of U.S. strategic imperatives," the senators
said in a joint statement.
(Reporting By Missy Ryan; editing by Todd Eastham)