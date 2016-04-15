By David Alexander
WASHINGTON, April 15 A new Pentagon analysis of
U.S. military bases and facilities estimates that one third of
Army and Air Force infrastructure will be unneeded surplus by
2019, wasting scarce resources at a time of tight budgets, a
military spokesman said on Friday.
The analysis found the U.S. Defense Department overall had
an excess infrastructure capacity of 22 percent, Navy Captain
Jeff Davis, a Pentagon spokesman, told a briefing. The surplus
capacity was based on force levels the department expects to
have by the 2019 fiscal year.
"We must close military bases to avoid spending money on
bases we don't need," Davis told the briefing.
The figures from the analysis were included in a letter to
Congress by Deputy Defense Secretary Robert Work in advance of a
larger report supporting the Pentagon's repeated requests for
permission to close some of its operations under a process known
as BRAC, or Base Realignment and Closure.
Work's letter said the new analysis found that the Army had
33 percent excess capacity, the Air Force had 32 percent surplus
facilities, the Navy had 7.0 percent too much and the Defense
Logistics Agency had 12 percent.
The Pentagon has been seeking to eliminate its surplus bases
and facilities for several years now to help it respond to
orders to reduce projected spending by nearly a trillion dollars
over a decade.
Lawmakers have repeatedly rejected the request because
closing bases is politically unpopular and can have damaging
economic consequences for communities that have built up around
military bases.
Lawmakers are also skeptical of the cost-savings advantages
of closing bases, in part because the last BRAC round cost far
more than expected due to more realignment of basing than actual
closure of surplus space.
Work, in his April 12 letter to lawmakers, said the current
fiscal constraints faced by the Pentagon meant the department
was having to cut spending at all installations, regardless of
their military value.
"A better alternative is to close or realign installations
with the lowest military value," he said in the letter, a copy
of which was obtained by Reuters.
He said the department had submitted a proposal on base
realignment that promised the focus of a new BRAC round would be
on cutting excess capacity and reducing costs, with net savings
obtained within five years.
