WASHINGTON Dec 12 The U.S. House of Representatives approved the annual defense policy bill on Thursday, authorizing $633 billion in spending for 2014, strengthening protections for victims of sexual assault in the military and easing some transfers from the prison at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba.

The House voted 350-69 to pass a slimmed down version of the National Defense Authorization Act, which was introduced as a compromise early this week. Its passage clears the way for the measure to be considered by the U.S. Senate, likely next week. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)