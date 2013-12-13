By Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON Dec 12 The U.S. House of
Representatives overwhelmingly approved the annual defense
policy bill on Thursday, authorizing $633 billion in spending
for 2014, strengthening protections for victims of sexual
assault in the military and easing some transfers from the
prison at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba.
The House voted 350-69 to pass a slimmed-down version of the
National Defense Authorization Act, which was introduced as a
compromise early this week. Its passage clears the way for final
consideration by the U.S. Senate, likely next week.
The compromise bill authorizes $552.1 billion in spending
for national defense and an additional $80.7 billion for foreign
military operations, including in Afghanistan.
Congress has managed to pass the bill authorizing spending
for the military every year for 52 years, in a rare exception to
the partisan gridlock that has stalled most other legislation.
This year's defense authorization act was passed by the
House months ago, but was stalled in the Senate as Democrats and
Republicans argued over amendments. Some Senate Republicans have
said they were angry that the measure had come to the floor only
last month, allowing too little time for debate.
It includes several measures to address the problem of
sexual assault in the military.
But it does not include an amendment seeking to overhaul the
way the Pentagon handles sexual assault complaints that was
proposed by New York Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand to
place decisions about whether to prosecute sex crimes in the
hands of professional military prosecutors and remove it from
victims' commanders.
It leaves open the detention center at Guantanamo Bay in
Cuba, where 164 terrorism suspects have been held for as long as
12 years without charge. But it would loosen restrictions on
President Barack Obama's ability to send prisoners from
Guantanamo to third countries, while continuing to forbid their
transfer to the United States.
Obama has pledged to close the prison at the Navy base.
The Republican and Democratic leaders of the Armed Services
Committees in the Senate and House came up with the slimmed-down
compromise bill - without most of the hundreds of amendments
proposed by lawmakers - on Monday.
The bill requires additional oversight of two of the
Pentagon's biggest acquisition programs - the $392 billion F-35
Joint Strike Fighter being built by Lockheed Martin Corp
and the 52-ship Littoral Combat Ship program, which includes
ships built by Lockheed and Australia's Austal Ltd.