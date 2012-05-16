* Measure seeks to add to defense spending, undo cuts
* Some provisions said to encroach on Obama's authority
* Congress, W.House renew struggle over detainee policy
By David Alexander
WASHINGTON, May 15 President Barack Obama
threatened on Tuesday to veto a defense policy bill in the House
of Representatives that would authorize higher Pentagon spending
and tie his hands on national security issues from nuclear arms
reductions to handling war detainees.
In a move that set the White House on a collision course
with lawmakers in the Republican-led House, the administration
warned that the National Defense Authorization Act being debated
by the House this week hampers the Pentagon's new defense
strategy and infringes on the president's powers as commander.
"If the cumulative effects of the bill impede the ability of
the administration to execute the new defense strategy and to
properly direct scarce resources, the president's senior
advisers would recommend ... that he veto the bill," the White
House said in a statement of administration policy.
It was the second time in less than a week that the
administration has expressed displeasure over provisions of the
measure, which would add nearly $4 billion to Obama's
defense-spending request and undo many of the cuts the Pentagon
proposed in an effort to meet cost-reduction targets set by
Congress.
Defense Secretary Leon Panetta warned at a news conference
last Thursday that the House was courting gridlock by trying to
increase defense spending to about $554 billion while slashing
social programs for the poor and needy in an effort to prevent a
new round of defense cuts.
Representative Buck McKeon, head of the House Armed Services
Committee, responded sharply in a letter, saying Panetta himself
had said that efforts to trim $487 billion from projected
Pentagon spending over the next decade had taken the Defense
Department "right to the razor's edge."
The Defense Department was directed to make the spending
cuts as part of the administration's efforts bring its
trillion-dollar budget deficit under control. The Pentagon will
be hit by another $500 billion in cuts over the next decade
beginning in January unless Congress acts to avert them.
APPROPRIATING FUNDS
The White House statement listed a series of objections to
the authorization act, a policy bill that sets spending levels
but does not actually appropriate funds. The measure is due to
be debated by the full House this week but would have to be
passed by the Senate before it could go to Obama for signature.
The White House strongly objected to sections in the bill
that could block implementation of parts of the New START
nuclear arms reduction treaty with Russia.
The measure stops arms reductions under New START unless the
administration abides by its pledges to fund the revitalization
of the United States' nuclear infrastructure. Some officials say
the pace and timing of spending agreed during the passage of the
treaty are no longer appropriate.
The administration also objected to provisions in the bill
dealing with handling of detainees in the war against al Qaeda
insurgents and their allies.
The administration has repeatedly clashed over the issue
with Congress, which prevented the administration from sending
detainees to the United States for trial.
The White House also objected to a series of moves by the
House that would undo many of the cuts proposed by the Pentagon
as part of its efforts to reduce spending.
The measure seeks to slow the pace of Pentagon troop
reductions to no more than 15,000 soldiers and 5,000 Marines per
year between 2014 and 2017. The Pentagon plans to reduce the
size of the force by a total 72,000 soldiers and 20,000 Marines.
The House bill also tries to block Pentagon plans to
eliminate or retire several types of cargo aircraft, as well as
a variant of the Global Hawk surveillance drone. It also seeks
to restrict retirements of ballistic missile submarines.