* Bill would authorize $642.5 billion for defense spending
* Lawmakers pressure Pakistan over border closing
* Confrontation looms over presidential powers of detention
* Move to cut $96 million in Pentagon sports sponsorships
By David Alexander
WASHINGTON, May 17 War-weary U.S. lawmakers
clashed over Afghanistan policy and vented their frustration
with Pakistan's border closings on Thursday as they debated an
annual defense policy bill that seeks $642.5 billion in military
spending for the 2013 fiscal year.
Democrats in the House of Representatives nudged President
Barack Obama to speed up the withdrawal of U.S. forces from the
war zone, but Republicans blocked a debate on the issue ahead of
a weekend NATO summit to chart a way forward in the decade-long
conflict.
House lawmakers debating the National Defense Authorization
Act voted 412-1 for an amendment that could block up to $650
million in proposed payments to Pakistan unless Islamabad lets
coalition forces resume shipment of war supplies across its
territory.
The moves came as lawmakers debated more than 140 amendments
to the policy bill, which seeks $554 billion in base defense
spending for the 2013 fiscal year beginning in October and $88.5
billion for the Afghan war and other overseas operations.
The measure has drawn a veto threat from the White House
because it would overturn many cuts sought by Defense Secretary
Leon Panetta in order to achieve congressional budget targets
set last year with the goal of cutting $478 billion in projected
military spending in the next decade.
While the authorization act sets spending limits, it does
not actually appropriate funds for defense. The panel that
controls the purse strings passed a bill on Thursday that added
about $3 billion to the Pentagon's spending request and also
provided funds for programs the Defense Department tried to cut.
The House Appropriations Committee voted, however, to
eliminate one high-profile expenditure. It cut Pentagon
sponsorship of motor sports, fishing and wrestling events.
The department spent about $96 million last year to sponsor
sporting events, including $20 million on a single NASCAR auto
race, as part of its marketing effort to recruit volunteers, one
official said.
"Twenty million for one NASCAR race? Have we lost our
minds?" said Representative Jack Kingston, a leader in the
effort to cut the funds.
WAR FATIGUE
The pressure for an accelerated withdrawal from Afghanistan
came ahead of a two-day NATO summit in Chicago starting on
Sunday where leaders will discuss the final transition to Afghan
security control and the withdrawal of international forces by
the end of 2014.
Democratic lawmakers tried to add language to the bill
urging Obama to complete an accelerated handover of security to
Afghan forces by the end of 2013 and to remove U.S. troops by
the end of 2014 - aims consistent with administration planning.
But Republican leaders, who last year narrowly defeated an
effort to force Obama to begin planning for withdrawal from
Afghanistan, blocked discussion of the Democratic amendment.
Instead, they allowed debate on one that called for immediate
withdrawal. The measure had little chance of passing and was
ultimately defeated.
"They denied us the right to debate that amendment and vote
on it, (the) single most important issue facing our armed forces
right now," said Representative Adam Smith, the top Democrat on
the House Armed Services Committee.
"I understand why. Close to 70 percent of the country wants
us out of Afghanistan quicker," he said. "Our position is
clearly where the country is. The majority didn't want to have
to vote on that, didn't want to have to have that debate. So
they froze out our amendment."
Lawmakers nearly unanimously endorsed an amendment that
would block payment of some $650 million in proposed Coalition
Support Funds for Pakistan as long as that country's borders
remain closed to shipments of supplies for international forces.
Islamabad closed the frontier to NATO supply convoys after
an air strike in November killed 24 Pakistani soldiers. A U.S.
official said on Wednesday the two sides were on the verge of
clinching a deal to reopen the supply lines.
The Republican-led House also rejected efforts to delay
development of several weapons programs, including a new
nuclear-capable, long-range bomber expected to cost $291.7
million in 2013.
PRESIDENTIAL DETENTION POWERS
Lawmakers were headed toward a confrontation over efforts to
revoke broad powers of detention granted to the president in the
wake of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. A bipartisan coalition that
includes Tea Party conservatives and liberal Democrats has lined
up behind an amendment to change the law.
Critics say current law enables the U.S. president to lock
up terrorism suspects detained in the United States indefinitely
or transfer them to military control. Supporters of the current
law say foreign terrorism suspects arrested in the United States
should be treated like enemy combatants, not like criminals.
"One of the key problems that many of us have with the ...
amendment is that it would bestow upon illegal aliens who come
to this country to carry out terrorist attacks ... full
constitutional rights," said Representative Mac Thornberry,
noting the measure would give them the right to remain silent
and have an attorney hired for them.
Smith said those rights already were guaranteed by the U.S.
Constitution, which does not make a distinction between how
foreigners and U.S. citizens are to be treated when arrested.
"Let's stop the ridiculous argument about rewarding
terrorists and have some respect for the Constitution and due
process," he said.
But several senators issued a statement on Thursday sharply
criticizing the amendment, which goes to a vote on Friday.
"We reject any attempts to reward foreign terrorists clever
enough to get inside our borders with the same legal rights and
protections as American citizens - the very people these
terrorists seek to kill and injure," said Senators John McCain,
Lindsey Graham, John Kyl and Kelly Ayotte.