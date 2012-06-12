* Pentagon facing $500 billion in cuts over a decade
* New reductions go into effect in January
* Senator calls it a 'train wreck'
By David Alexander
WASHINGTON, June 12 The threat of new U.S.
defense spending cuts next year is creating uncertainty in the
economy, and Congress should take steps this summer to reassure
industry it is capable of "avoiding that train wreck," a top
senator on defense issues said on Tuesday.
"Uncertainty which is created by the threat, the prospect,
the specter, of sequestration, I believe, is a real threat to
this e c onomy," said Senator Carl Levin, referring to $500
billion in automatic cuts that will kick in unless Congress acts
to stop them.
" Not only must we avoid sequestration - in my judgment we
will - but we must do it in time to avoid a severe weakening to
this economy. That's the greater challenge that we face," Levin,
the Democratic chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee,
said at the National Press Club.
The Pentagon, which is already implementing $487 billion in
cuts to projected defense spending over the next decade, faces
another half a trillion dollars in automatic reductions over 10
years unless Congress acts.
The second round of defense cuts was included in a budget
deal last year between Congress and President Barack Obama. The
cuts were believed to be so extreme they would encourage rival
Republicans and Democrats to compromise on alternative ways to
reduce the country's trillion-dollar budget deficits.
But lawmakers failed to reach a compromise late last year,
so the across-the-board cuts are scheduled to go into effect
after the beginning of the year under a process known as
sequestration.
The Pentagon has requested $525 billion in defense spending
for the 2013 fiscal year beginning in October. The request was
about $6 billion less than 2012, a drop for the first time after
a decade of rising military spending. The budget was the first
to reflect the initial round of spending reductions.
Levin said he was confident that lawmakers would ultimately
act to avert the next round of budget cuts, but waiting until
the so-called lame duck session of Congress after the Nov. 6
presidential election would be too late.
"If it comes in the lame duck or thereafter it could come
too late ... to avoid a severe weakening of the economy which
results from the prospect of sequestration," Levin said.
"Business folks have got to plan. Families have got to plan."
He said some businesses had already begun giving workers
their layoff notices, and the issue would become more acute
toward the end of the fiscal year in September.
"That kind of instability and uncertainty is what is going
to drive us hopefully to finding a path, if not to a full
solution ... at least to take some steps down the path of
avoiding that train wreck," Levin said.
The senator said he expected any deal to resolve the budget
impasse would probably require some additional reductions in
defense spending over the next decade
"My best guess is it would be about $10 billion more a year,
tops, which would be $100 billion over a 10-year period," Levin
said.
He said raising revenues would have to be part of the
solution, despite Republican resistance. He said government
revenues historically had been about 19 percent to 20 percent of
gross domestic product but had now fallen to about 15 percent.
"Every president that has achieved significant deficit
reduction has made revenue part of the equation," Levin said.