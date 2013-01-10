* Freeze on civilian hiring, delays sought for maintenance
* Precautionary planning for civilian unpaid leave
* "We cannot sit back and not be prepared for the worst"
By David Alexander
WASHINGTON, Jan 10 Defense Secretary Leon
Panetta said on Thursday he had ordered the U.S. military
services to freeze civilian hiring, delay maintenance work and
reduce other spending as fears grow the Pentagon will likely
face another huge budget cut in March.
Speaking at a Pentagon news conference, Panetta acknowledged
for the first time that across-the-board cuts he had said would
be "devastating" to national security were increasingly possible
and "we simply cannot sit back now and not be prepared for the
worst."
The Pentagon is facing some $500 billion in cuts to defense
spending over the next decade under a procedure known as
sequestration. That comes on top of $487 billion in cuts over a
decade that the department began implementing last fiscal year.
The new round of cuts, ordered by Congress as part of the
effort to reduce the massive U.S. deficit, were due to go into
effect on Jan. 2, but lawmakers reached a deal on New Year's Day
delaying the spending reductions until March 1.
The White House had told the Pentagon until recently not to
plan for the across-the-board budget cuts. Those cuts had been
approved by the Obama administration and Congress to try to
force lawmakers to reach a compromise spending deal. But they
were never expected to take effect because they hit almost
everything equally, regardless of strategic importance.
Under the new law, the Pentagon faces $45 billion in cuts
this year unless Congress can agree on an alternative package of
spending reductions. Analysts say that even if Congress approves
an alternative deal, that could include hundreds of billions of
dollars in additional cuts to projected defense spending.
"My fear in talking to members of Congress is that ... this
issue may now be in a difficult place in terms of their
willingness to confront what needs to be done to detrigger
sequester," Panetta said.
'PRUDENT MEASURES'
"Regardless of what Congress does or fails to do, we still
have an obligation to protect this country," he added. "So for
that reason, I have asked the military services and the other
components to immediately begin implementing prudent measures
that will help mitigate our budget risk."
Panetta, who will leave office once his replacement is
confirmed by the U.S. Senate, said he had asked the military
services to freeze civilian hiring, curtail non-critical
facilities maintenance, delay awarding certain contracts and
take other steps to reduce spending.
He said he also had asked the services as a precautionary
measure to begin planning how they would implement unpaid leave
for the department's nearly 800,000 civilian employees if that
became necessary.
The department's civilian workers can be placed on unpaid
leave for up to 22 work days - about a calendar month - but the
Pentagon must notify Congress of the intended step 45 days in
advance.
A top defense analyst said on Wednesday that sequestration
would probably require all 791,000 civilian defense employees to
take the full amount of furlough possible in order to achieve
the savings that would be required in the personnel accounts.
A defense official said the services also were directed to
curtail travel, training and conferences; to reduce expenses on
things like supplies, business information technology and
ceremonies; and to cancel ship and aircraft maintenance in the
third and fourth quarters as necessary.
Army General Martin Dempsey, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of
Staff, said that if the budget cuts hit: "We'll continue to
resource those who are next to deploy. ... It would be
unconscionable to do otherwise. Likewise, we'll continue to care
for our wounded warriors and their families."
"But for the rest of the force, operations, maintenance and
training will be gutted. We'll ground aircraft, return ships to
port and sharply curtail training across the force," he said.
"Within months, we will be less prepared. Within a year, we'll
be unprepared."
Panetta said the Pentagon's budget crisis was compounded by
the fact that Congress had not approved the department's
spending plan for the 2013 fiscal year, instead extending
funding under a continuing resolution that keeps it at 2012
levels, which represents a 5 percent cut.
He said that resolution was to expire on March 27 and if
Congress failed to pass the 2013 appropriations bill, it could
end up extending spending at 2012 levels for the rest of the
fiscal year, which ends on Sept. 30. That would take a further
$11 billion out of the Pentagon's operations and maintenance
budget.
"If you take the total sum of all these cuts, we're looking
at a 19 percent to 20 percent reduction in the base budget
operating dollars for active units, including what looks like a
cut of almost 30 percent for the Army," Panetta said.