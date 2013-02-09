By David Alexander
| RAMSTEIN AIR FORCE BASE, Germany
Pentagon will have to cut the size of U.S. military forces for
the second time in as many years if across-the-board spending
reductions of $470 billion over 10 years take effect March 1,
the top U.S. military officer said on Saturday.
General Martin Dempsey, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of
Staff, said about a third of the cuts would have to come from
forces, with the remaining two-thirds taken from spending on
modernization, compensation and readiness.
He noted that the Army had begun to shrink last year toward
490,000 from a high of 570,000, a result of efforts to trim $487
billion over 10 years as required by the Budget Control Act of
2011.
The Budget Control Act also envisioned the additional
across-the-board cuts under a process known as sequestration. If
those cuts go into effect, "the Army will have to come down
again," Dempsey said.
Speaking to reporters traveling with him to Afghanistan,
Dempsey said two recent high-profile examples of belt-tightening
were attempts by the Pentagon to adapt to the current
challenging budget climate and had nothing to do with
sequestration.
The Pentagon said last week it would seek a
smaller-than-expected pay increase of 1 percent for military
personnel in the 2014 fiscal year budget. Pay increases have
generally been pegged to an employment cost index and had been
expected to rise 1.7 percent.
"That action is being taken to help us absorb the $487
billion in the Budget Control Act. It has nothing to do with
sequestration," Dempsey said.
A defense official said the lower pay increase would save
the department about $470 million during the 2014 fiscal year.
The savings would amount to $3 billion over five years because
future increases would be based on the lower 2014 raise.
Dempsey said the decision this week to delay deployment of
the USS Harry Truman aircraft carrier strike group to the Middle
East was to adjust to funding for the 2013 fiscal year.
Congress has not appropriated funds for the Pentagon for
2013. Instead, it passed a continuing resolution that
temporarily extends Pentagon funding until late March at 2012
levels.
"The continuing resolution under which we're operating has
more money in the investment account and less money in
operations and maintenance and we don't have transfer authority
to move it," Dempsey said. "So our operations and maintenance is
deteriorating because of the misalignment of funding in the
continuing resolution."
Dempsey is due to testify on the impact of sequestration at
a hearing next week before the Senate Armed Services Committee.
"What we've got to make clear to the Congress next week (is)
that it's not just about sequestration. We're trying to absorb
the $487 billion Budget Control Act, we're trying to absorb the
challenges that were imposed on us by the continuing resolution
and we're anticipating absorbing sequestration," Dempsey said.