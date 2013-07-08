* 'Sorry, we're on furlough - back Tuesday'
* Part of $37 billion in automatic budget cuts
* U.S. representative, union official assail move
By David Alexander
WASHINGTON, July 8 Civilian defense workers
across the United States began taking unpaid leave on Monday in
a Pentagon-imposed austerity move expected to save $1.8 billion
through Sept. 30 by effectively cutting the pay of about 650,000
workers by nearly 20 percent.
Defense officials said they could not say exactly how many
people took a day of unpaid leave because those decisions are
handled locally at workplaces across the country. But absences
were evident at the Pentagon.
"Sorry, we're on furlough - back Tuesday," said a sign taped
to one computer.
The move, criticized by some lawmakers and unions, was one
of the most visible effects of the nearly $37 billion in
automatic across-the-board budget cuts imposed on the Pentagon
this year in an effort to curb the U.S. government's nearly
trillion-dollar deficit.
The military has postponed maintenance, curtailed training,
canceled deployments and taken other steps to slash spending.
The cuts were imposed after Congress and the Obama
administration failed to reach a compromise on alternative ways
to reduce outlays.
Defense officials said about 85 percent of the 770,000
civilian employees eligible for furlough would begin taking two
days of unpaid leave per two-week pay period beginning this week
and continuing through the end of the fiscal year on Sept. 30.
That amounts to about a day per week for 11 weeks.
"I myself will be furloughed two days this pay period, which
starts today," Pentagon spokesman George Little told reporters.
He said the furloughs were expected to reduce Pentagon
spending by $1.8 billion through the end of the fiscal year.
'DUMB DECISIONS'
U.S. Representative Sean Maloney of New York said the cuts
were the result of "dumb decisions" by the last Congress. He
said the furloughs would affect about 1,000 families at the U.S.
military academy at West Point in New York, slashing an average
of $4,000 in wages per affected employee between now and Sept.
30.
"That's a big cut in anybody's pay, particularly over such a
short period," Maloney told a conference call.
"It represents an 18-percent reduction in that pay, and this
will be a direct impact on families themselves but also the
communities that depend on the wages of these employees for
their own small businesses and local economies," he said.
Don Hale, who represents union defense workers belonging to
the American Federation of Government Employees, said he was
concerned that lower-paid defense workers might become homeless
or be forced to choose between medical treatment and food.
"As the greatest society in the world, how we ended up in
this position is beyond me," Hale said. "But to put this burden
on top working, loyal employees who are actually at the bottom
of the food chain economically, it's a travesty."
He said defense workers at places like West Point were
"filled with angst and nervousness about how they're going to
survive in the future, how they're going to provide for their
families."