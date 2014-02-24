WASHINGTON Feb 24 The Pentagon said on Monday
it would slash the Army to pre-World War Two levels, eliminate
the popular A-10 aircraft and reduce military benefits in order
to meet 2015 spending caps, setting up an election-year fight
with Congress over defense priorities.
Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel said the Pentagon planned to
reduce the size of the U.S. Army to between 440,000 and 450,000
soldiers, the smallest number of troops since 1940 at the start
of the Second World War.
He said the Air Force would eliminate its fleet of A-10
aircraft to ensure funding for the F-35 joint strike fighter and
other critical Air Force needs.