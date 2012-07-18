* Karzai government condemned as corrupt, ineffective
partner
* Obama urged to speed up timetable for withdrawal
* House members express disgust over cost in lives, treasure
By David Alexander
WASHINGTON, July 18 Condemning the war in
Afghanistan as a waste of lives and money, U.S. lawmakers on
Wednesday debated whether to approve $608 billion in defense
spending next year.
A string of war-weary lawmakers from both parties in the
House of Representatives expressed anger with corruption in the
government of Afghan President Hamid Karzai, skepticism about
any lasting progress toward resolving the conflict and
exhaustion over the unending cost in lives and treasure.
"I cannot continue to support legislation that sends
billions and billions and billions of dollars to Afghanistan,"
said Republican Representative Walter Jones, whose district in
North Carolina includes Camp Lejeune, the largest Marine Corps
base on the U.S. East Coast.
"I have signed over 10,474 letters to families who have lost
loved ones since we were lied to to go into Iraq," Jones added.
"It is time that the Congress listen to 72 percent of the
American people who say: bring our troops home now, not later."
Representative Dana Rohrabacher, a California Republican who
fought with the mujahideen against the Soviet occupation forces
during a visit to Afghanistan in the 1980s, said the U.S.-led
war was like a "Twilight Zone episode" and "the longer we stay
there, the more enemies we're going to make."
"Osama bin Laden is dead. The Taliban were cleared from
Afghanistan years ago," he said. "So it's time for us to declare
victory and bring our troops home."
Representative Peter Welch, a Vermont Democrat, said the
nation-building policy adopted by the United States in
Afghanistan would be "seen through the lens of history as about
as effective as trench warfare in World War One."
"You need an ally that's going to be a partner with you. The
Karzai government is corrupt," Welch said. "So the question
becomes, at what point do we step back."
It was unclear what impact the war opposition would have on
the final outcome of the defense appropriations package. Some
lawmakers said they would propose amendments in an effort to
force action, but most remarks came in general debate and were
not tied to efforts to alter the bill.
Debate on the measure was expected to continue through
Friday. The final version will have to be reconciled with a
similar Senate bill before it can be sent to Obama to sign into
law. It is not clear when the Senate will take up its defense
bill.
The House legislation would appropriate $519 billion in base
Pentagon funding for the 2013 fiscal year beginning in October.
Officials said the amount was $1.1 billion more than approved
last year and $3 billion more than Obama requested in the budget
he sent to Congress.
The measure also included an additional $88.5 billion for
the Afghanistan war and other overseas operations. The Obama
administration has threatened to veto the measure by the
Republican-dominated House because it violates spending caps set
last year in an effort to reduce government spending.
Congress has ordered the Pentagon to cut projected defense
spending by $487 billion over the next decade.
NEW STRATEGY
The Pentagon proposed a new military strategy in January
that calls for a shift in focus to the Asia-Pacific region. It
unveiled a budget in February that would cut defense spending
for the first time in nearly a decade while supporting the new
strategy.
Defense Secretary Leon Panetta has warned that the spending
plan, which would cancel some weapons programs and cut back on
the size of the military, is finely balanced and changes by
Congress could make it difficult to carry out the new strategy.
In early debate on the funding bill, Democratic
Representative Betty McCollum sought to cut $188 million in
spending on military bands. The military has about 5,000
musicians in 140 different bands.
Opponents of the measure said band members undergo basic
training as soldiers and most of the funding is for salaries, so
the majority of the reduction would come out of the military's
personnel accounts. The measure failed a voice vote but still
has to undergo a final roll-call vote.
McCollum and Representative Jack Kingston also are pushing
an amendment to block $72.3 million in military spending on
sporting events. The spending is part of the Pentagon's
marketing effort to recruit new service members for the
all-volunteer force. The amendment is awaiting a final vote.
Lawmakers sought to cut nearly $1 billion in spending for a
Navy destroyer, a move that is also awaiting a final roll-call
vote.