* Last-minute amendment freezes base spending at 2012 level
* Base budget of $518 billion, $87.7 billion for overseas
operations
* Measure easily passes despite vocal Afghan war opposition
By David Alexander
WASHINGTON, July 19 The House of Representatives
approved on Thursday $606 billion in defense spending for next
year after two days of debate that saw lawmakers from both
parties line up to condemn the ongoing war in Afghanistan as a
waste of lives and money.
The Republican-dominated House voted 326-90 to approve the
annual defense appropriations bill, which includes a Pentagon
base budget of $518 billion plus $87.7 billion in spending for
the Afghanistan war and other overseas operations, according to
the House Appropriations Committee.
Lawmakers proposed dozens of bills over two days of debate
seeking to reduce spending by cutting war funding or trimming
programs, but the measure remained relatively unchanged until
the final moments of voting.
In a last series of amendments, lawmakers agreed to freeze
Pentagon spending at 2012 levels, effectively cutting $1 billion
from the base budget appropriation. They also approved an
amendment switching $5.6 billion between accounts for technical
reasons.
Even with the spending freeze, the House measure is $2
billion more than requested by President Barack Obama, whose
administration issued a veto threat against the bill because it
exceeds budget caps imposed last year.
The president and Congress agreed last autumn to cut
projected Pentagon spending by $487 billion over 10 years as
part of a budget deal aimed at reducing the government's
trillion-dollar annual deficits.
The budget proposed by the Pentagon would have cut defense
spending for the first time in more than a decade.
The House appropriations bill, which covers the 2013 fiscal
year beginning in October, will have to be reconciled with the
Senate's version of the measure before it can be sent to
President Barack Obama for his signature. The Senate is not
expected to debate its bill until August.
"This bill supports and takes care of our troops at the
highest possible level, keeps America at the forefront of
defense technologies and boosts key training and readiness
programs to prepare our troops for combat and peace-time
missions," Appropriations Committee Chairman Hal Rogers said.
War-weary lawmakers from both parties voiced frustration
during debate with the Afghanistan war and submitted a series of
amendments trying to reduce war spending to speed the return of
U.S. forces.
They also expressed anger over corruption in the government
of Afghan President Hamid Karzai, skepticism about any lasting
progress toward resolving the conflict and exhaustion over the
unending cost in lives and treasure. But the bill easily passed
the House.