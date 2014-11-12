Japanese PM Abe says North Korean missile launch a grave threat to Japan
LONDON, April 29 North Korea's decision to test-fire a ballistic missile represents a grave threat to Japan, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said in London on Saturday.
WASHINGTON Nov 12 U.S. Deputy Defense Secretary Robert Work appealed on Wednesday for lawmakers to "end this madness" of across-the-board Pentagon spending cuts, saying they threaten U.S. military readiness and technological dominance at a time of complex global challenges. (Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Bill Trott)
LONDON, April 29 North Korea's decision to test-fire a ballistic missile represents a grave threat to Japan, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said in London on Saturday.
April 28 A top U.S. financial regulator said on Friday that it closed the banking unit of First NBC Bank Holding Co, three days after the lender reported accounting issues dating back to at least 2015.