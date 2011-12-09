* Strategy to inform 2013 budget decisions in February
* Pentagon receives budget guidance of $523 bln for '13
* War funding budget guidance set at $82 bln
By David Alexander
WASHINGTON, Dec 9 Defense Secretary Leon
Panetta will begin talking publicly next month about the results of a U.S. strategic review undertaken this year to guide the
Pentagon as it cuts hundreds of billions of dollars in military
spending.
Discussion of the strategy by Panetta and other senior
Defense Department officials will come as the Pentagon is
finalizing its budget submission to Congress for the 2013
fiscal year, usually released in February, Pentagon Press
Secretary George Little said.
"This is something that he thinks is extremely important to
convey to the American people," Little told a briefing.
"In light of the hundreds of billions of dollars of cuts
that we're confronting, he understands that we need to discuss
with the American people what the U.S. military of the 21st
century is going to do, at least in the near term, and what
some of those trade-offs might need to be," Little said.
Little said the discussion of U.S. military strategy would
inform the decision-making on the 2013 budget.
"The strategy comes first. That is the prism through which
the secretary will make his decisions on final numbers in the
budget," he said.
"Eventually, obviously we're going to have to talk about the budget itself and the particular decisions that are being
considered," he added. "So I think you can expect that in
January all of us will have a great deal of discussion on the
budget."
Former Defense Secretary Robert Gates launched the
strategic review more than seven months ago after President
Barack Obama asked him to cut $400 billion from projected
Pentagon spending over 12 years.
Gates said cuts of that magnitude would require the
Pentagon to make tough choices about the missions it could
afford to continue. He initiated the review to help officials
understand how to align spending with U.S. strategic interests
and decide which missions could be abandoned at less risk.
Since then, Obama and Congress have enacted a law that
requires $450 billion in cuts to projected defense spending
over the next decade as part of efforts to get the country's
$14 trillion debt under control.
They also created a congressional "super committee" to
recommend another $1.2 trillion in cuts in federal spending,
or face automatic across-the-board reductions that could slash
another $600 billion from national security spending.
The panel failed to meet its deadline for recommending
additional cuts, so across-the-board reductions will be
required unless Congress takes action to avert them.
Obama has threatened to veto any attempt to exempt defense
spending from further cuts unless the measure also addresses
broader deficit issues.
The White House Office of Management and Budget recently
issued guidance to the Defense Department for its 2013 budget
plan. The guidance included initial spending cuts approved in
August but not the second round of reductions.
The OMB's "pass-back" spending guidance for the Defense
Department sets a base budget of $523 billion for 2013, little
changed from the expected final spending figure for 2012, which
is still being finalized in Congress.
Guidance for war funding was set at $82 billion, some $35
billion less than projections for 2012 due to the end of U.S.
operations in Iraq at the end of 2011.
The OMB guidance summary, a copy of which was obtained by
the conservative Heritage Foundation think tank, projected a
2014 base budget of $553 billion for 2014, $545 billion in 2015,$555 billion in 2016 and $567 billion in 2017.
The projected spending through 2017 is nearly $270 billion
less than last year's projections. The remainder of the $450
billion in cuts would come in subsequent years. The main cuts
would come in 2013, after which the defense budget would resume
its climb, slipping in 2015, but rising in 2016 and 2017.
Panetta has said repeatedly the initial round of cuts would
be manageable but difficult, while the second round would be
devastating for the Pentagon.
But Gordon Adams, a professor of foreign policy at American
University and former OMB official, said the pass-back budget
showed the cuts could be accomplished with little difficulty.
"The secretary managed to take $260 billion out of the
five-year plan and still provide for growth, including some
that appears to be real growth in the out years," Adams said.
"All of which reinforces my view ... that getting $450
billion out of a 10-year plan is a walk in the park," he said.