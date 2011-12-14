* First round of cuts will cost 100,000 military jobs
* Army, Marines likely to be hardest hit, McKeon says
By David Alexander
WASHINGTON, Dec 13 U.S. defense cuts that begin
in the 2012 budget will ultimately cost up to 800,000 jobs, and
additional spending reductions could push that figure to 1.5
million over the next decade, a top Republican lawmaker
testified on Tuesday.
Representative Buck McKeon, chairman of the House Armed
Services Committee, said his panel estimated the initial $489
billion in defense cuts approved by Congress would cost 100,000
military jobs, mostly Army and Marines, as well as 200,000
civilian defense jobs and 500,000 defense industry positions.
"We're looking at ... between 700,000 and 800,000 jobs,"
McKeon told the House of Representatives Rules Committee during
testimony about the compromise National Defense Authorization
Act approved on Monday by House and Senate negotiators.
If a second tranche of about $600 billion in defense cuts
takes place under legislation passed in August, he added, "that
would take those jobs up to about 1.5 million."
McKeon's comments came during a procedural session to
establish rules of debate on the defense policy bill, which
authorizes $662.4 billion for national defense programs,
including $530 billion for the Pentagon's base budget and
$115.5 billion for the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.
The bill, which authorizes spending limits but does not
appropriate funds, is expected to go to the House and Senate
floors for a final vote this week before being sent to
President Barack Obama for his signature.
The authorization measure is the first defense bill to
reflect spending cuts approved by Congress in August in an
effort to get control over the government's soaring $14
trillion debt.
The final spending levels authorized in the bill are $26.6
billion less than Obama's initial request, with $23.1 billion
taken from the Pentagon's base budget and $2.4 billion being
cut from the war budget. Actual funding will be appropriated in
a separate measure and could differ the amounts authorized.
McKeon offered the estimate on job losses after being
questioned about the issue by Representative Rob Bishop, who
expressed concern spending cuts and job losses in the defense
sector at a time when Obama is pressing Congress for a jobs
bill to help put people back to work.
"We're talking about people who already have jobs that
we're going to put out on the street in the near future,"
Bishop said. "Not only are these people who currently have jobs
(and are) going to lose them, they do a vital function."
Lawmakers also expressed concern about provisions in the
bill that strengthen the military's powers in dealing with
detainees in the U.S. war against al Qaeda and affiliated
extremist groups.
Obama has threatened to veto the bill over concerns that
the new provisions reduced the president's flexibility in
dealing with enemy combatants, possibly creating a presumption
that they would be dealt with by military tribunals rather than
civilian courts.
Top House and Senate negotiators on the bill said they had
added changes sought by the White House and hoped the final
measure would be approved by the president. But they said they
had not received any assurances from the White House that the
new language would avoid a presidential veto.
White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters on Tuesday,
"We're in the process of reviewing the changes that were made
to the legislation and to see if those changes address the
concerns that we have."
McKeon and Adam Smith, the top Democrat on the House Armed
Services Committee, said the changes were needed to update laws
dealing with detainees that were passed shortly after the Sept.
11, 2001, attacks on the United States.
"Nobody, frankly, U.S. citizen or non-U.S. citizen, can be
held in military detention without getting their day in court,"
Smith said. "Even those people who don't win their habeas case
(seeking release from detention) will have periodic efforts to
have that reviewed."