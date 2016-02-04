By Idrees Ali
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 4 The United States Marine Corps
will try to maintain funding for its plans to modernize its
fleet of aging aircraft and ships in the fiscal 2017 defense
budget, the commandant of the Marine Corps said on Thursday.
General Robert Neller told Reuters on the sidelines of an
event in Washington that there was a difference between the
budget expected on Feb. 9 and what the Marines wanted.
"We're going to do everything to protect our modernization,"
said Neller, who took command of the Marine Corps last year. He
did not name any programs in particular that would face cuts,
but said everybody had to "pay a little bit to make the
numbers."
Neller said that budgets required a compromise, including
how many Joint Light Tactical Vehicles, made by Oshkosh Corp
, would be purchased.
U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter said on Tuesday the
Pentagon would seek a $582.7 billion defense budget next year
and reshape spending priorities to reflect a new strategic
environment marked by Russian assertiveness and the rise of
Islamic State militants.
Neller said the budget would see money for training and
upkeep of facilities.
"The downside of having great facilities is now you've got
to maintain them and then we've got old facilities that we want
to get rid of," Neller said.
In a speech in California on Wednesday, Carter also said
readiness and training for the Marines would be addressed in the
budget. Carter said that after years of wars in Iraq and
Afghanistan, which required counter terrorism training, the
Marine Corps would train for a wider range of needs.
The issue was highlighted on Thursday by Lieutenant General
Jon Davis, the top Marine in charge of aviation, who told a U.S.
House of Representatives armed services committee hearing that
pilots were not receiving enough flying time.
"They're not as good as they should be," Davis said.
(Reporting by Idrees Ali; editing by Grant McCool)