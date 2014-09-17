By David Alexander
| WASHINGTON, Sept 17
WASHINGTON, Sept 17 Top U.S. Navy officials
welcomed China's first-time attendance at a 113-nation naval
forum on Wednesday but made clear that despite progress in
U.S.-Chinese military interaction, more work is needed to avoid
incidents that could trigger a crisis.
Chinese navy chief Admiral Wu Shengli's participation in the
21st International Seapower Symposium comes less than a month
after Washington formally protested what it said was a
"dangerous intercept" of a Navy surveillance plane by a Chinese
fighter pilot in international air space off China's coast.
U.S. officials said the Chinese fighter flew within a few
yards (meters) of the American P-8 Poseidon anti-submarine
aircraft several times and then did a barrel roll over it. The
U.S. plane was more than 135 miles (215 km) east of Hainan
Island, site of a sensitive Chinese submarine base.
China has dismissed the criticism as groundless and said the
pilot had kept a safe distance.
Admiral Jonathan Greenert, the top U.S. Navy officer, said
Wu's attendance at the forum in Newport, Rhode Island, was "a
great, great signal" following China's decision to send ships
this summer for the first time to the U.S.-hosted Rim of the
Pacific exercises, the largest such multinational naval event.
Greenert noted that China hosted a naval symposium in
Qingdao in April where more than 20 countries agreed to
guidelines on how their navies should react to avoid a crisis at
sea, a code Greenert said was "starting to reap some fruit."
But Greenert and U.S. Navy Secretary Ray Mabus also said
more efforts were needed to keep interactions between U.S. and
Chinese militaries professional to ensure they avoid a
miscalculation that could provoke an international incident.
"We want to engage with ... China. We want to engage with
them operationally, we want to engage with them in terms of
exercises," Mabus told reporters.
"They need to bear the responsibility of a power their size
and they need to be a part of this coalition to keep the world's
sea lanes open, to ensure freedom of navigation, to make sure
that there are no incidents that can escalate," he added.
Mabus said the U.S. military was "very particular" about
following accepted protocols so that "everybody knows exactly
where our aircraft are, everybody knows exactly where our ships
are."
"It's very dangerous, very problematic when pilots from
other countries do not follow those," Mabus said. "When they
come in too close, they raise the stakes of an incident, of
losing life, of losing planes and of stirring up a big
international incident. That should not happen."
Greenert said he and Wu had discussed many of the challenges
they share, from bringing new ships online to recruiting the
right people. But he also said "we disagree on some things,"
such as some Chinese territorial claims.
"There's a particular area that we disagree on," Greenert
said. "We believe though, Admiral Wu Shengli and I, that our job
is to make sure there's no miscalculation here, that each
others' professional mariners act professionally regardless of
governmental or other disputes."
(Editing by Ken Wills)