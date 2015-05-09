(Repeats without changes to text)
By David Alexander
WASHINGTON May 9 China embarked upon extensive
land reclamation efforts at five outposts in the disputed
Spratly Islands last year, adding huge amounts of terrain to
bolster its civil and military presence in an area claimed by
rivals, a new Pentagon report said on Friday.
Chinese building and land-filling efforts have accelerated
this year, with the total acreage added to the outposts in the
South China Sea growing from 500 in December to about 2,000
today, a U.S. defence official said, speaking on condition of
anonymity.
But China's defence ministry rebutted the Pentagon on
Saturday, saying the report "seriously damaged mutual trust
between the two nations", and that "ignored facts" and "played
up stereotypes about the 'China military threat'".
The Spratly chain, where China has built at least one
previously submerged reef into an island, is claimed by at least
three other countries: the Philippines, Taiwan and Malaysia.
"We do not support South China Sea land reclamation efforts
by any party," the U.S. defence official said. "However, the
pace and scale of China's land reclamation in recent years
dwarfs that of any other claimant. China has expanded the
acreage on outposts it occupies by some 400 times."
By comparison, Vietnam has reclaimed some 60 acres of land
closer to home in the South China Sea area since 2009, the
official said.
China's Ministry of National Defence said in a statement on
its website: "China adheres to the road of peaceful development.
"China's actions to safeguard her legal rights and interests
with regards to her sovereignty and maritime rights are
legitimate, reasonable, legal and above reproach. No one should
make irresponsible comments."
A MODERNISING CHINESE ARMY
Beijing's activity in the South China Sea was one of several
security issues raised on Friday in the Pentagon's annual report
to Congress on Chinese military developments.
The report, which covered the 2014 calendar year, also
raised concerns about cyber intrusions, a growing submarine
force and China's lack of transparency about its military
intentions.
China used its cyber-espionage abilities to target U.S.
defence-related networks last year on a number of occasions, the
report said, successfully penetrating contractors for U.S.
Transportation Command about 20 times to steal information.
Beijing has placed a priority on modernizing its submarine
force and now has 62: five nuclear attack submarines, four
nuclear ballistic missile submarines and 53 diesel attack
submarines, the report said.
That compares to 71 operated by the United States. The
Chinese force is expected to grow to between 69 and 78 by 2020.
China has manifested "more forceful rhetoric and
confrontational behaviour" in dealing with rival claimants for
the region's resources, the report said, including blocking
resupply missions to a Philippine outpost at the Second Thomas
Shoal and sending a drilling rig into waters claimed by Vietnam.
China's land reclamation in the Spratlys will enable it to
have "persistent civil-military bases of operation to enhance
its presence significantly in disputed areas," the report said.
Beijing continues to pursue a long-term, comprehensive
military modernization program.
China has the "most rapidly maturing" space program in the
world, is the only country other than the United States with two
concurrent stealth fighter programs and has road mobile
intercontinental ballistic missiles that can reach most of the
continental United States, it said.
The military modernization "has the potential to reduce core
U.S. military technological advantages," the report said.
