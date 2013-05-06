(Adds defense official briefing, background, quotes)
By David Alexander and Phil Stewart
WASHINGTON May 6 China is using state-sponsored
industrial and economic espionage to acquire technology fueling
its fast-paced military modernization program and cut its
reliance on foreign arms makers, the Pentagon said on Monday.
In its 83-page annual report to Congress on Chinese military
developments, the U.S. Defense Department also highlighted
Beijing's efforts to develop advanced-technology stealth
aircraft and to build an aircraft carrier fleet to project power
further offshore.
"What concerns me is the extent to which China's military
modernization occurs in the absence of the type of openness and
transparency that others are certainly asking of China," David
Helvey, deputy assistant secretary of defense for East Asia,
told a Pentagon briefing on the report.
Helvey welcomed Chinese moves toward greater openness but
said there were still many unanswered questions and warned of
the "potential implications and consequences of that lack of
transparency on the security calculations of others in the
region."
The annual China report, which Congress began requesting in
2000, comes amid tensions in the region due to China's military
assertiveness and expansive claims of sovereignty over disputed
islands and shoals.
Beijing's publicly announced defense spending has grown at
an inflation-adjusted pace of nearly 10 percent annually over
the past decade, but Helvey acknowledged that China's actual
outlays could be much higher.
China announced a 10.7 percent increase in military spending
to $114 billion in March, the Pentagon report said. It said
publicly announced defense spending for 2012 was $106 billion,
but actual pending for 2012 could range between $135 billion and
$215 billion. U.S. defense spending is more than double that, at
more than $500 billion.
The report highlighted China's continuing efforts to gain
access to sophisticated military technology to fuel its
modernization program. It cited a laundry list of methods,
including "state-sponsored industrial and technical espionage to
increase the level of technologies and expertise available to
support military research, development and acquisition."
"China continues to engage in activities designed to support
military procurement and modernization," the report said. "These
include economic espionage, theft of trade secrets, export
control violations, and technology transfer."
China also relies on acquisitions of key dual-use
components, the report said, citing a network of
government-affiliated companies and research groups that help it
gain access to sensitive technology.
The report referred to two people from Taiwan, for example,
who were charged in the United States with trying to pass
sensitive defense technology to China by photographing the
technology, deleting the images, then taking them to China where
the images could be recovered.
(Reporting By David Alexander and Phil Stewart; Editing by
Cynthia Osterman and David Brunnstrom)