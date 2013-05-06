* Report accuses China of trying to hack U.S. defense
networks
* Beijing making progress with stealth aircraft, carriers
By David Alexander and Phil Stewart
WASHINGTON, May 6 China is using espionage to
acquire technologies to fuel its fast-paced military
modernization program, the Pentagon said on Monday in an annual
report that for the first time accused Beijing of trying to
break into U.S. defense computer networks.
In its 83-page annual report to Congress on Chinese military
developments, the Pentagon also cited progress in Beijing's
effort to develop advanced-technology stealth aircraft and build
an aircraft carrier fleet to project power further offshore.
The report said China's cyber snooping was a "serious
concern" that pointed to an even greater threat because the
"skills required for these intrusions are similar to those
necessary to conduct computer network attacks."
"The U.S. government continued to be targeted for (cyber)
intrusions, some of which appear to be attributable directly to
the Chinese government and military," it said, adding the main
purpose of the hacking was to gain information to benefit
defense industries, military planners and government leaders.
A spokeswoman said it was the first time the annual Pentagon
report had cited Beijing for targeting U.S. defense networks.
Despite concerns over the intrusions, a senior U.S. defense
official said his main worry was China's over lack of
transparency about its military intentions.
"What concerns me is the extent to which China's military
modernization occurs in the absence of the type of openness and
transparency that others are certainly asking of China," David
Helvey, deputy assistant secretary of defense for East Asia,
told a Pentagon briefing on the report.
Helvey welcomed Chinese moves toward greater openness but
said there were still many unanswered questions and warned of
the "potential implications and consequences of that lack of
transparency on the security calculations of others in the
region."
The annual China report, which Congress began requesting in
2000, comes amid ongoing tensions in the region due to China's
military assertiveness and expansive claims of sovereignty over
disputed islands and shoals. Beijing has ongoing territorial
disputes with the Philippines, Japan and other neighbors.
Beijing's publicly announced defense spending has grown at
an inflation-adjusted pace of nearly 10 percent annually over
the past decade, but Helvey said China's actual outlays were
thought to be higher.
China announced a 10.7 percent increase in military spending
to $114 billion in March, the Pentagon report said. Publicly
announced defense spending for 2012 was $106 billion, but actual
pending for 2012 could range between $135 billion and $215
billion, it said. U.S. defense spending is more than double
that, at more than $500 billion.
The report highlighted China's continuing efforts to gain
access to sophisticated military technology to fuel its
modernization program. It cited a laundry list of methods,
including "state-sponsored industrial and technical espionage to
increase the level of technologies and expertise available to
support military research, development and acquisition."
"China continues to engage in activities designed to support
military procurement and modernization," the report said. "These
include economic espionage, theft of trade secrets, export
control violations, and technology transfer."
Dean Cheng, an analyst at the conservative Heritage
Foundation think tank, said he was surprised by the number of
cases of human espionage - as opposed to just cyber prying -
cited in the report.
"This is a PLA that is extensively, comprehensively
modernizing ... they're pushing across the board," Cheng said.
"China is also comprehensively engaging in espionage."
China tested its second advanced stealth fighter in as many
years in October 2012, highlighting its "continued ambition to
produce advanced fifth-generation fighter aircraft," the report
said. Neither aircraft of its stealth aircraft is expected to
achieve effective operational capability before 2018, it said.
Last year also saw China commission its first domestically
produced aircraft carrier, the report said. China currently has
one aircraft carrier purchased abroad and conducted its first
takeoff and landing from the ship in November, the report said.
It predicted China would spend three to four years training
and integrating the ship into its fleet before having a fully
operational aircraft carrier capability.
