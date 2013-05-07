* U.S. report accuses China of trying to hack U.S. defense
networks
* China dismisses Pentagon's "groundless accusations" and
"hype"
(Adds China comment)
By David Alexander and Phil Stewart
WASHINGTON, May 6 China is using espionage to
acquire technology to fuel its military modernization, the
Pentagon said on Monday, for the first time accusing the Chinese
of trying to break into U.S. defense computer networks and
prompting a firm denial from Beijing.
In its 83-page annual report to Congress on Chinese military
developments, the Pentagon also cited progress in Beijing's
effort to develop advanced-technology stealth aircraft and build
an aircraft carrier fleet to project power further offshore.
The report said China's cyber snooping was a "serious
concern" that pointed to an even greater threat because the
"skills required for these intrusions are similar to those
necessary to conduct computer network attacks."
"The U.S. government continued to be targeted for (cyber)
intrusions, some of which appear to be attributable directly to
the Chinese government and military," it said, adding the main
purpose of the hacking was to gain information to benefit
defense industries, military planners and government leaders.
A spokeswoman said it was the first time the annual Pentagon
report had cited Beijing for targeting U.S. defense networks,
but China dismissed the report as groundless.
The U.S. Defense Department had repeatedly "made
irresponsible comments about China's normal and justified
defense build-up and hyped up the so-called China military
threat," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said.
"This is not beneficial to U.S.-China mutual trust and
cooperation," Hua told reporters. "We are firmly opposed to this
and have already made representations to the U.S. side."
China's defense build-up was geared towards protecting its
"national independence and sovereignty," Hua said.
On the accusations of hacking, Hua said: "We firmly oppose
any groundless criticism and hype, because groundless hype and
criticism will only harm bilateral efforts at cooperation and
dialogue."
Despite concerns over the intrusions, a senior U.S. defense
official said his main worry was the lack of transparency.
"What concerns me is the extent to which China's military
modernization occurs in the absence of the type of openness and
transparency that others are certainly asking of China," David
Helvey, deputy assistant secretary of defense for East Asia,
told a Pentagon briefing on the report.
He warned of the "potential implications and consequences of
that lack of transparency on the security calculations of others
in the region."
The annual China report, which Congress began requesting in
2000, comes amid ongoing tensions in the region due to China's
military assertiveness and expansive claims of sovereignty over
disputed islands and shoals. Beijing has ongoing territorial
disputes with the Philippines, Japan and other neighbors.
Beijing's publicly announced defense spending has grown at
an inflation-adjusted pace of nearly 10 percent annually over
the past decade, but Helvey said China's actual outlays were
thought to be higher.
China announced a 10.7 percent increase in military spending
to $114 billion in March, the Pentagon report said. Publicly
announced defense spending for 2012 was $106 billion, but actual
spending for 2012 could range between $135 billion and $215
billion, it said. U.S. defense spending is more than double
that, at more than $500 billion.
The report highlighted China's continuing efforts to gain
access to sophisticated military technology to fuel its
modernization program. It cited a laundry list of methods,
including "state-sponsored industrial and technical espionage to
increase the level of technologies and expertise available to
support military research, development and acquisition."
Dean Cheng, an analyst at the conservative Heritage
Foundation think tank, said he was surprised by the number of
cases of human espionage cited in the report.
"This is a PLA (People's Liberation Army) that is
extensively, comprehensively modernizing," Cheng said. "...China
is also comprehensively engaging in espionage."
China tested its second advanced stealth fighter in as many
years in October 2012, highlighting its "continued ambition to
produce advanced fifth-generation fighter aircraft," the report
said. Neither aircraft of its stealth aircraft was expected to
achieve effective operational capability before 2018, it said.
Last year also saw China commission its first domestically
produced aircraft carrier. China currently has one aircraft
carrier bought abroad and conducted its first takeoff and
landing from the ship in November.
(Reporting By David Alexander and Phil Stewart, Additional
reporting by Michael Martina in Beijing; Editing by Nick Macfie)