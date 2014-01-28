By David Alexander
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 28 The U.S. military's
technological superiority is increasingly challenged by China,
and efforts to maintain an edge are complicated by shrinking
defense budgets that have cut money for development, the
Pentagon's top weapons buyer said on Tuesday.
Frank Kendall, the deputy undersecretary of defense for
acquisition and technology, told lawmakers the U.S. military's
technological superiority is being "challenged in ways that I
have not seen for decades, particularly in the Asia-Pacific
region," where China is pursuing a rapid modernization program.
"Technological superiority is not assured," Kendall told the
Armed Services Committee in the House of Representatives. "This
is not a future problem. This is a here-now problem."
With China, Russia and other countries rapidly modernizing
their militaries, Pentagon officials are voicing increasing
concern about the possibility of losing the technological edge
that has enabled the U.S. military to dominate the battlefield
over the past 25 years.
U.S. defense officials say they do not expect a conflict
with China or Russia, but the chances are that some of what they
develop will be sold to other nations and the U.S. military may
eventually face those systems.
Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel underscored the value of
advanced research in a visit this month to Sandia National
Laboratories in New Mexico, saying the "technological edge that
we've been able to maintain is critically important ... in the
world that we're in today with more complications, more
combustibility."
Admiral Samuel Locklear, the head of U.S. Pacific Command,
told reporters in Washington recently the military's "relative
dominance" had been diminishing after a period of unequalled
superiority.
"That's not something to be afraid of; it's just to be
pragmatic about," Locklear said, adding that the military would
have to think carefully about which systems to develop in the
future in order to maintain that edge.
Asked by a lawmaker how the technology race with China was
going, Kendall indicated it was not positive, even though U.S.
defense spending is far greater than China's.
The base U.S. defense budget will drop below $500 billion in
2014 under a deal finalized in January, while China's grew to
$119 billion last year after another double-digit jump.
"Overall, China's military investments are increasing in
double-digit numbers each year, about 10 percent," Kendall said.
"Their budget is far smaller than ours. But their personnel
costs are also far smaller than ours."
Personnel costs make up roughly half of the U.S. defense
budget.
Kendall told lawmakers the Pentagon's ability to respond by
developing new technologies was "severely limited by the current
budget situation," with the department facing hundreds of
billions in cuts to projected spending over the next decade.
Lawmakers voiced concern about not having known about
Pentagon concerns earlier and asked Kendall when he first
realized U.S. technological superiority was being challenged.
"We've had a steady decline (in spending) over the last
several years of cuts ... We've been pleading with you guys to
come over and tell us the problem," Representative Randy Forbes
of Virginia, a Republican, told Kendall.
Kendall said the issue became "a more visible concern" when
the department conducted a strategic review after Congress
approved the budget cuts in 2011.
(Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)