By Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON, Sept 29 After months of wrangling,
U.S. lawmakers unveiled a compromise version of the annual $612
billion defense authorization bill on Tuesday, but the measure
includes funding provisions that anger Democrats and could
prompt a veto by President Barack Obama.
Only two Senate Democrats and one from the House of
Representatives on the conference committee that negotiated the
bill signed it. Democrats object to the use of $90 billion in
special war funds to allow the Department of Defense to avoid
mandatory "sequestration" budget cuts.
Obama and his fellow Democrats argue that Congress should
scrap the cuts for domestic programs as well as defense, and
call on Republicans to negotiate a broad budget agreement.
Republicans argue that Democrats are holding national
security hostage to protect irresponsible spending.
The proposed 2016 National Defense Authorization Act
tightens restrictions on transferring inmates from the
Guantanamo Bay detention center in Cuba, even as Obama seeks to
close the controversial facility before leaving office.
The bill preserves a ban on transfers to the United States,
and adds a requirement that the defense secretary certify any
transfer elsewhere is in the interest of U.S. security.
It also bans transfers to Yemen, Libya, Somalia and Syria
and calls for Obama to send Congress a plan for the prison.
"If the administration complains about the provisions on
Guantanamo, then it's their fault because they never came
forward with a plan," said Senator John McCain, the Republican
chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee.
The bill includes another $600 million to train and equip
Syrian rebels, but specifies that the administration must get
special approval for each outlay of funds.
The legislation also includes a ban on torture, and
authorizes the provision of defensive weapons to Ukraine as it
faces aggression from Russia.
And it provides a small raise for U.S. troops and
authorization for weapons, aircraft and other military
equipment, as well as some cost cuts.
The compromise addresses 874 differences between the House
and Senate versions of the bill.
Members of Congress pride themselves on having passed the
National Defense Authorization Act for 53 straight years, but
that streak could end this year if Obama uses his veto power.
Mac Thornberry, the Republican chairman of the House Armed
Services Committee, said he did not know what would happen.
"He'd be foolish to veto it, but I can't promise you he's
not going to be foolish," Thornberry said.
The first votes are expected later this week.
