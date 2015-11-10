WASHINGTON Nov 10 The U.S. Senate overwhelmingly passed the National Defense Authorization Act on Tuesday, including $5 billion in spending cuts not contained in a version of the bill vetoed by President Barack Obama last month.

As voting continued, the vote was 72-3 for the measure, which authorizes more than $600 billion in defense spending. It had strong support from both Republicans and Obama's fellow Democrats, even though it still contains provisions making it difficult to close the detention center at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Doina Chiacu)