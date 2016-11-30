WASHINGTON Nov 29 A compromise version of a
massive U.S. defense policy bill omits controversial provisions
such as a clause Democrats said allowed discrimination against
homosexuals and a requirement that women register for the draft.
The $618.7 billion National Defense Authorization Act, or
NDAA, will likely come up for a vote in the House of
Representatives late this week, and the Senate next week, senior
committee staff members told reporters at a background briefing
on Tuesday.
During months of negotiations, Republicans and Democrats on
the Senate and House Armed Services committees agreed to
eliminate a "religious freedom" provision Democrats said would
have let federal contractors discriminate against workers on the
basis of gender or sexual orientation.
The amendment, introduced by Republican Representative Steve
Russell, would have overridden President Barack Obama's 2014
executive order barring federal contractors from discriminating
against lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender workers.
The 2017 NDAA also leaves out a requirement that women
register for the military draft. Many Republican lawmakers,
uneasy with moves toward allowing women in combat, had objected
to that provision.
Instead, the NDAA requires a study of the entire selective
service system.
The bill also provides a 2.1 percent increase in military
pay, the biggest such raise in five years.
The bill could run into problems with Democrats.
It includes $3.2 billion more in defense spending than Obama
requested, which is not matched by a similar increase in
non-defense spending. Obama vetoed last year's NDAA because of a
similar increase for the Pentagon, part of a continuing
tug-of-war between Republicans and Democrats over spending
policy.
The NDAA keeps language restricting transfers from the
military prison at the Guantanamo Bay Naval Base that was
included in previous bills. Those restrictions were one reason
Obama vetoed the 2016 NDAA, but he later signed a version of the
legislation that included them.
Lawmakers also agreed to slash the White House's National
Security Council to no more than 200 positions, from about 400,
after Pentagon complaints the NSC was too involved in
decision-making.
The NDAA expands a program to provide visas to Afghans who
worked for the U.S. military and diplomats as interpreters,
allowing a further 1,500 visas.
It omits protections for the greater sage grouse. House
Republicans do not want the bird to be declared an endangered
species, arguing it would put too much land in the western
United States off limits for military training.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Peter Cooney)