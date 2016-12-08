WASHINGTON Dec 8 The U.S. Senate passed a
compromise version of an annual defense policy bill on Thursday
without controversial policy changes such as requiring women to
register for the draft or allowing federal contractors to make
religion-based hiring decisions.
As voting continued, 81 senators backed the National Defense
Authorization Act, or NDAA, and seven opposed it. Because it
passed the House of Representatives last week, the bill now goes
to the White House for President Barack Obama to veto or sign
into law.
The White House would not comment on Thursday on what Obama
would do. On Dec. 2, a spokesman had said officials were still
reviewing the legislation.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; additional reporting by
Timothy Gardner; Editing by Richard Chang)