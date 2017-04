A former engineer for defence contractors has been indicted on charges that he tried to send Iran secret details on the U.S. Air Force's F-35 joint strike fighter programme, the office of the U.S. Attorney for Connecticut said on Tuesday.

The accused man, Mozaffar Khazaee, is a dual U.S. and Iranian citizen who lived in Connecticut before recently moving to Indianapolis, prosecutors said. Khazaee, 59, was arrested on January 9 at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, they said.

(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)