Russia presents the greatest
threat to U.S. national security and its behavior is "nothing
short of alarming," Marine Corps General Joseph Dunford told
lawmakers on Thursday as they weighed his nomination to become
chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Dunford also added his voice to those Pentagon officials who
have supported providing lethal arms to Ukraine to help it
defend itself from Russia-backed separatists, a step that
President Barack Obama has so far resisted.
"My assessment today, senator, is that Russia presents the
greatest threat to our national security," said Dunford, the
Marine Corps commandant, who is expected to swiftly win Senate
confirmation to become the top U.S. military officer.
Relations between Moscow and the West have plunged to a
post-Cold War low since Russia's intervention in Ukraine upended
assumptions about the security of NATO's eastern flank.
"If you want to talk about a nation that could pose an
existential threat to the United States, I'd have to point to
Russia. And if you look at their behavior, it's nothing short of
alarming," he said.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest said later the
administration was mindful of Russia's destabilizing activity
but Dunford's comment reflected "his own view and doesn't
necessarily reflect the ... consensus analysis of the
president's national security team."
In Dunford's view, Russia is at the top a list of security
concerns that also included China, whose rapidly expanding
military has alarmed Pentagon officials, North Korea and the
threat from Islamic State militants.
Without weapons to counter tank and artillery fire,
Ukrainian troops would not be able to fend off "Russian
aggression," he said.
"From a military perspective it's reasonable that we provide
that support to the Ukrainians," Dunford said.
U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter has also said he was
inclined to provide defensive arms to Ukraine. But Carter has
qualified that position, saying economic sanctions should be the
primary focus for exerting pressure on Moscow.
The wide-ranging hearing covered everything from Dunford's
views on the conflict in Syria to the growing U.S. military
focus on the Asia-Pacific and how he got his nickname, "Fighting
Joe."
Asked whether Obama's strategy of pursuing a multisectarian
Iraq would be successful, Dunford acknowledged the country is
beset by a deep sectarian divide that is fueling the Islamic
State movement.
