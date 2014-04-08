(Refiles to clarify military title in 2nd paragraph)
WASHINGTON, April 8 The U.S. Air Force general
who runs the F-35 fighter jet program for the Pentagon said he
expected to reach agreement with both Lockheed Martin Corp
and engine-maker Pratt & Whitney by the end of May for
the next order of fighter planes.
Lieutenant General Chris Bogdan told reporters he expected
Pratt, a unit of United Technologies Corp to lower the
cost of the engine it builds for the fighter plane by more than
the 2.5 percent reduction seen in the last contract.
