*Critics see plane as ill-conceived and unaffordable
*Supporters say jet is a 'quantum leap' in capability
*Meanwhile, Joint Strike Fighter fleet continues to expand
By David Alexander
ABOARD THE USS WASP, Nov 25 The 16-ton fighter
jet slowed to a stop off the warship's port beam, where it
hovered like a floating rock as thousands of pounds of thrust
from its engine and lift fan stirred up a cloud of mist from
the Atlantic Ocean 100 feet below.
After a brief hesitation, the sleek, new gray airplane - a
Marine Corps version of the radar-evading F-35 Joint Strike
Fighter - slipped quickly sideways over the amphibious assault
ship and then dropped to the flight deck with a gentle bump.
"It's just an incredible feeling to have that kind of
precision control over that kind of power," Lieutenant Colonel
Matt Kelly, a test pilot, said after watching a fellow flier
land the jet during recent sea trials of the warplane. "It's a
pilot's airplane to fly. It does what the pilot wants it to
do."
The smooth test performance contrasts with the rough ride
the F-35 development program has had, thanks to cost overruns
and production delays, since it first began to take shape more
than a decade ago in the secretive advanced projects labs at
the Pentagon and Lockheed Martin (LMT.N).
Critics say the F-35, which comes in three variants, is an
ill-conceived multipurpose aircraft that tries to do too many
things and will ultimately excel at none. Its stealthy fuselage
and high-tech systems, some say, are so complex to build and
maintain they will inevitably make it unaffordable.
But advocates view the aircraft as a war-fighting platform
for the networked, iPad generation that will revolutionize the
way America fights.
"This airplane will give the United States and its allies
tremendous capability for years and years, decades and decades
to come," said Alan Norman, Lockheed's chief test pilot for the
jet. "It gives us that quantum leap in capability that allows
the pilot to really think about and dictate what he wants to do
in the airspace."
First, however, it must survive budget cuts in Washington.
Because the United States is trillions of dollars in debt,
Congress has already ordered $450 billion in defense budget
reductions over the next decade and may demand more as it tries
to pare another $1.2 trillion in projected federal spending
over 10 years.
The failure this month of Congress' "super committee" to
reach a deficit-cutting deal could trigger automatic budget
reductions beginning in January 2013, including an additional
$650 billion of security spending. Defense Secretary Leon
Panetta has issued dire warnings about such reductions.
The F-35, the Pentagon's costliest weapons program at $382
billion, is a logical place to look for savings, especially
since it started as a program to build an affordable jet but
has ballooned in cost almost from its inception.
The Marine Corps version of the aircraft tested on the USS
Wasp is under threat of cancellation, and the Air Force and
Navy, which have their own variants, may have to scale back the
number of planes they purchase in an effort to economize.
Lockheed officials privately concede the United States may
not buy all 2,447 jets currently planned.
"Clearly it's on probation, even in the minds of top
Pentagon officials because of the technological hurdles that it
hasn't cleared and the spiraling costs of the program," said
Chris Hellman, research director at the National Priorities
Project, a left-leaning nonpartisan think tank.
"At a moment in time where ... they're going to have to
come up with some substantial savings in their budget," he
said, "it's sort of a prime target for deficit reduction."
DARPA AND SKUNK WORKS
The F-35 program began in the Pentagon's Defense Advanced
Research Projects Agency as an effort to develop technologies
for a successor aircraft to the Marines' AV-8 Harrier jump jet,
with its short takeoff and vertical landing capabilities first
developed by the British military.
DARPA sought assistance from Lockheed Martin's "Skunk
Works" research lab - the brains behind the Cold War-era U-2
spy plane and the stealthy F-22 Raptor, the only so-called
fifth-generation fighter currently in service worldwide.
Some military services also wanted an aircraft that could
do everything from close-air support to air-to-air combat,
enabling them to replace several aging planes with a single
jet. Congress merged the programs in the mid-1990s.
Lockheed Martin beat out a Boeing proposal and on Oct. 26,
2001, was awarded an $18 billion initial contract to develop
its plane.
A key goal was affordability. Multiple supply chains could
be eliminated by using the F-35 to replace a diverse set of
aircraft, from the F-16 and AV-8 Harrier to the F/A-18 and A-10
Warthog.
Use of many common parts among the three versions would
help reduce costs, as would having a single maintenance supply
system for all the services instead of one for each.
Further efficiencies were sought by bringing allied
partners into the project, a move meant to improve
interoperability and lower costs in multinational operations.
Eight other countries eventually joined the program and others
plan to buy and field the aircraft.
But the program quickly ran into technological challenges.
Development horizons lengthened, costs rose and the total
aircraft buy shrank.
"The problem is built into the DNA of the airplane," said
Winslow Wheeler, an analyst at the Center for Defense
Information, noting that the F-35 was conceived by DARPA as a
short-takeoff, vertical landing aircraft, an idea that was then
imposed on Navy and Air Force notions of a multi-role fighter.
"Layer on top of that a third level of complexity derived
from stealth. ... That complexity makes it an illusion that
anybody can get the cost of this thing to a level that's
affordable," said Wheeler, a staunch critic of the plane.
The initial estimated cost of developing and purchasing
2,866 of the aircraft was $231 billion, with the services
expected to start flying it between 2010 and 2012, according to
the Government Accountability Office.
Seven years later, officials now expect it will cost $382
billion for 2,447 F-35s, an increase of about 64 percent.
Lockheed expects the F-35 to cost about $65 million once
the plane is in full production. With the jet currently only
being built in small batches, the GAO estimated earlier this
year it cost about $133 million per airplane.
The military services are not expected to put the plane
into service until 2015, and the estimated cost of building and
maintaining the fleet of aircraft over its lifespan of more
than 30 years has risen from $589 billion in 2005 to about a
trillion dollars now.
RISING COSTS, GROWING FRUSTRATION
Rising costs and production delays at a time of growing
fiscal constraints in Washington have led to frustration with
the program at the Pentagon and on Capitol Hill.
After a program review last year, former Defense Secretary
Robert Gates put the Marine Corps version of the plane on two
years probation, saying it should be canceled unless technical
and production problems could be fixed.
He also delayed production of 124 planes over two years,
dashing Lockheed's hopes of ramping up assembly and gaining
economies of scale that would help drive down costs.
Senator John McCain, a sharp critic of the F-35 overruns,
nearly won approval in June for a measure that would have
killed the entire program if its costs were 10 percent above
the target price at the end of 2012.
"We have to fix the weapons acquisition culture ... in the
Pentagon that allows this continuation of over-cost,
overspending," he told the Reuters Washington Summit. "It's a
culture ... that allows us to have the first trillion-dollar
weapons system -- the F-35."
With Congress looking for ways to trim projected spending,
some have asked whether one of the variants should be cut.
General Martin Dempsey told the House Armed Services
Committee last month that having "three variants ... creates
some fiscal challenges for us" and wondered "whether we can
afford all three."
Hellman said he wouldn't be surprised if one F-35 variant
was terminated - probably the Marine Corps version due to its
technical challenges - or a 30 percent to 40 percent reduction
in the number of aircraft purchased.
"We're already buying Joint Strike Fighters. We'll continue
to buy Joint Strike Fighters. The question is how many and
which kind," he said. "I do think it's on Panetta's short list
if he has to start pulling rabbits out of his hat for deficit
reduction."
Those scenarios worry Lockheed, which is counting on the
F-35 for about 20 percent of its revenues.
Marine Corps General James Amos, whose service needs the
vertical-landing version for its short-decked amphibious
assault ships, is still fighting to fund the aircraft.
"To do the things that our nation requires of the Marine
Corps, we need this airplane," he said.
FLEET CONTINUES TO GROW
As the budget debate intensifies, Lockheed continues to
build and hand over a growing fleet of F-35s to the military.
One hundred and seventeen of the aircraft have been delivered
or are on order.
The first plane for an international partner -- the United
Kingdom -- rolled off Lockheed's Fort Worth production line
Sunday evening. And with more planes in the air, the F-35
program has completed its flight-test targets for 2011.
More and more pilots have had a chance to fly the plane.
Many of them like what they see.
The Marines' Kelly, who has flown the F-35 to 1.2 times the
speed of sound and conducted aerial maneuvers that put up to
seven times the force of gravity on its airframe, said he found
it similar to the Boeing F/A-18 fighter he regularly flies.
The difference is in the F-35's integrated electronics.
While the military upgrades electronics on its older jets,
the chance to design a new plane let them go back to the
drawing board and integrate the sensors in a way that
multiplies their impact - like having an iPhone instead of a
separate cellphone, music player and Internet browser.
The result, pilots said, is a quantum leap in capacity.
"There is no comparison between an F-35 and an F-18 in
terms of war-fighting capability," Kelly said. "The avionics
and the radar, the sensors and the ability to precision target
your weapons in a stealth platform is something the F-18 just
doesn't do, just can't do."
(Editing by Warren Strobel and Philip Barbara)