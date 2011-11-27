RISING COSTS, GROWING FRUSTRATION
Rising costs and production delays at a time of growing
fiscal constraints in Washington have led to frustration with
the program at the Pentagon and on Capitol Hill.
After a program review last year, former Defense Secretary
Robert Gates put the Marine Corps version of the plane on two
years probation, saying it should be canceled unless technical
and production problems could be fixed.
He also delayed production of 124 planes over two years,
dashing Lockheed's hopes of ramping up assembly and gaining
economies of scale that would help drive down costs.
Senator John McCain, a sharp critic of the F-35 overruns,
nearly won approval in June for a measure that would have
killed the entire program if its costs were 10 percent above
the target price at the end of 2012.
"We have to fix the weapons acquisition culture ... in the
Pentagon that allows this continuation of over-cost,
overspending," he told the Reuters Washington Summit. "It's a
culture ... that allows us to have the first trillion-dollar
weapons system -- the F-35."
With Congress looking for ways to trim projected spending,
some have asked whether one of the variants should be cut.
General Martin Dempsey told the House Armed Services
Committee last month that having "three variants ... creates
some fiscal challenges for us" and wondered "whether we can
afford all three."
Hellman said he wouldn't be surprised if one F-35 variant
was terminated - probably the Marine Corps version due to its
technical challenges - or a 30 percent to 40 percent reduction
in the number of aircraft purchased.
"We're already buying Joint Strike Fighters. We'll continue
to buy Joint Strike Fighters. The question is how many and
which kind," he said. "I do think it's on Panetta's short list
if he has to start pulling rabbits out of his hat for deficit
reduction."
Those scenarios worry Lockheed, which is counting on the
F-35 for about 20 percent of its revenues.
Marine Corps General James Amos, whose service needs the
vertical-landing version for its short-decked amphibious
assault ships, is still fighting to fund the aircraft.
"To do the things that our nation requires of the Marine
Corps, we need this airplane," he said.
FLEET CONTINUES TO GROW
As the budget debate intensifies, Lockheed continues to
build and hand over a growing fleet of F-35s to the military.
One hundred and seventeen of the aircraft have been delivered
or are on order.
The first plane for an international partner -- the United
Kingdom -- rolled off Lockheed's Fort Worth production line
Sunday evening. And with more planes in the air, the F-35
program has completed its flight-test targets for 2011.
More and more pilots have had a chance to fly the plane.
Many of them like what they see.
The Marines' Kelly, who has flown the F-35 to 1.2 times the
speed of sound and conducted aerial maneuvers that put up to
seven times the force of gravity on its airframe, said he found
it similar to the Boeing F/A-18 fighter he regularly flies.
The difference is in the F-35's integrated electronics.
While the military upgrades electronics on its older jets,
the chance to design a new plane let them go back to the
drawing board and integrate the sensors in a way that
multiplies their impact - like having an iPhone instead of a
separate cellphone, music player and Internet browser.
The result, pilots said, is a quantum leap in capacity.
"There is no comparison between an F-35 and an F-18 in
terms of war-fighting capability," Kelly said. "The avionics
and the radar, the sensors and the ability to precision target
your weapons in a stealth platform is something the F-18 just
doesn't do, just can't do."
(Editing by Warren Strobel and Philip Barbara)