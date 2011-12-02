WASHINGTON Dec 2 Production of Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 joint strike fighter, the costliest arms purchase in history, should be slowed because of the potential number of cracks and "hot spots" turning up in fatigue testing and analysis, the Pentagon F-35 program director said.

"The analyzed hot spots that have arisen in the last 12 months or so in the program have surprised us at the amount of change and at the cost," U.S. Navy Vice Admiral David Venlet said in an interview with Web-based publication AOL Defense. The Pentagon program office confirmed Venlet's quotes on Friday.