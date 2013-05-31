By David Alexander
| ABOARD A U.S. MILITARY AIRCRAFT
ABOARD A U.S. MILITARY AIRCRAFT May 31 Defense
Secretary Chuck Hagel said on Friday that cyber threats posed a
"quiet, stealthy, insidious" danger to the United States and
other nations, and called for "rules of the road" to guide
behavior and avoid conflict on global computer networks.
Hagel said he would address cyber security in his speech on
Saturday to the Shangri-La Security Dialogue in Singapore and
the issue was likely to come up in a brief meeting with Chinese
delegates on the margins of the conference.
"Cyber threats are real, they're terribly dangerous," Hagel
told reporters on his plane en route to the gathering. "They're
probably as insidious and real a threat (as there is) to the
United States, as well as China, by the way, and every nation."
Cyber conflict could lead to "quiet, stealthy, insidious,
dangerous outcomes," from taking down power grids to destroying
financial systems or neutralizing defense networks, Hagel said.
"That's not a unique threat to the United States, (it
affects) everybody, so we've got to find ways here ... working
with the Chinese, working with everybody, (to develop) rules of
the road, some international understandings, some responsibility
that governments have to take," he said.
Hagel's remarks came two days after news reports said the
Defense Science Board - a committee of civilian experts who
advise the Defense Department - had concluded that Chinese
hackers have gained access to the designs of more than two dozen
major U.S. weapons systems in recent years. The Pentagon
downplayed the report as outdated and overstated.
But the Defense Department underscored its concerns about
Chinese hacking in a separate report to Congress earlier this
month, accusing Beijing of using cyber espionage to modernize
its military.
The report said the U.S. government had been the target of
hacking that appeared to be "attributable directly to the
Chinese government and military."
President Barack Obama has made cyber security a priority of
the administration and will discuss his concerns with Chinese
President Xi Jinping in a meeting in California next week, White
House spokesman Jay Carney said earlier this week.
Asked whether it was effective to deal with the issue by
publicly naming China, Hagel said he thought both public
diplomacy and private engagement were necessary. Public
statements are necessary to let people know what is going on, he
said, but it doesn't solve problems.
"The United States knows ... where many of these incursions
come from," Hagel said. "It's pretty hard to prove that they are
directed by any specific entity, but we can tell where they come
from. And I think we've got to be honest about that."
The problem will ultimately be solved by more private
discussions, he added. "But it has to be public as well and
we'll deal with this. We must deal with this. This is a very
dangerous threat to all of us."
Hagel is due to spend two days at the Shangri-La dialogue,
engaging in bilateral and trilateral meetings with his Asian
counterparts. He helped gain support for the annual dialogue as
a U.S. senator more than a decade ago and was a leader of the
first U.S. congressional delegation to the event.
After Singapore, Hagel will travel to a NATO ministerial
meeting in Brussels that will hold its first review of cyber
defense, a sign the issue is climbing to the top of the
alliance's agenda due to concerns its infrastructure and secrets
are vulnerable.
NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen has said NATO
systems face "regular" computer attacks. Of particular concern
are the systems used to coordinate military actions among the 28
allied nations.
Hagel said cyber security would be a centerpiece of the NATO
defense ministers meeting, adding "we all need to find ways,
international standards, agreements" to commit to responsible
use of cyber and "deal with these real threats."
