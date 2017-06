WASHINGTON Jan 16 Chuck Hagel, President Barack Obama's nominee to become the next U.S. defense secretary, will face his Senate confirmation hearing on Jan. 31, the Senate Armed Services Committee said in a statement on Wednesday.

The announcement comes a day after Hagel's nomination won a critical boost when two leading Senate Democrats voiced their support for him and said his private assurances had eased their concerns over his positions on Israel, Iran and other issues.