SIMI VALLEY, Calif. Nov 15 Defense Secretary
Chuck Hagel, warning that the Pentagon's technological edge is
eroding, announced an ambitious effort on
Saturday to identify and develop weapons systems to enable
continued U.S. military dominance in the 21st century.
Hagel, in a speech at the Reagan National Defense Forum,
said the new Defense Innovation Initiative would include an
effort to develop and field new systems using technologies such
as robotics, autonomous systems, miniaturization, big data and
three-dimensional printing.
Noting the Defense Department did not dominate the
technologies it hoped to exploit, Hagel said the Pentagon would
turn to businesses and universities for ideas and help.
He said the Pentagon expected the push to produce systems
that would offset its rivals' advantages, as atomic weapons did
in the 1950s and precision strike and stealth have done today.
"We are entering an era where American dominance in key
warfighting domains is eroding, and we must find new and
creative ways to sustain, and in some areas expand, our
advantages," Hagel said in a memo to Pentagon leaders announcing
the initiative.
While the United States has been engaged in wars in Iraq and
Afghanistan, powers such as Russia and China have invested
heavily in military modernization, fielding advanced aircraft,
submarines, and both longer-range and more accurate missiles,
Hagel said.
Technologies and weapons that were once the exclusive
province of advanced nations have become available to a broad
range of militaries and non-state actors, from North Korea to
Hezbollah, he added.
Hagel's remarks echoed those of other senior Pentagon
officials appearing at the forum.
Frank Kendall, the Pentagon's chief arms buyer, said the
U.S. military had been "complacent" about its superior
technologies.
"We're so used to having a dominant military power that we
just took it for granted," Kendall told Reuters.
Hagel said the Pentagon would put "new resources" into the
initiative, even as he acknowledged the constraint of shrinking
budgets as the department tries to cut nearly a trillion dollars
from projected spending over a decade. He did not say how much
the Pentagon planned to spend.
The initiative, which will be led by Deputy Defense
Secretary Robert Work, comes at a time when U.S. officials have
been voicing rising concern that the department is loosing its
technical edge due to the spread of technologies.
