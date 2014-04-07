(Corrects second paragraph, Office of Naval Research instead of
Naval Research Laboratory)
By David Alexander
WASHINGTON, April 5 The helicopter kicked up a
cloud of freshly fallen snow that partly obscured the ground
below, but despite the poor visibility, it gently touched down
in a landing that was unremarkable except for the fact no one
was at the controls.
The helicopter, filmed during testing by the Office of Naval
Research, was piloted by a 100-pound (45-kg) sensor and software
package that officials said can turn any rotary-winged aircraft
into a virtually autonomous drone able to fly with minimal input
from the Marine Corps troops it was designed to serve.
Rear Admiral Matthew Klunder, chief of Naval Research, said
the sensor and software pack is "truly leap-ahead technology"
that will let a Marine with no flight experience issue landing
instructions to a cargo helicopter via tablet computer after
just a few minutes of training.
Klunder, who will preview the technology for industry and
military leaders at a conference in Washington on Tuesday, said
the aim of the project was to give troops a simple tool for
battlefield resupply, reducing the casualties inherent in using
ground convoys to deliver food, water and weapons.
An Army study of data from 2003 to 2007 showed that one
person was killed or wounded for every 24 fuel resupply convoys
in Afghanistan and one was killed or wounded for every 29 water
resupply convoys.
Marines have used another unmanned cargo helicopter system,
K-MAX, to shift millions of pounds of food, water and other gear
in Afghanistan. But officials said K-MAX requires detailed
planning, preparation of the landing site and a highly trained
operator who controls the flight from beginning to end.
Brigadier General Kevin Killea, the head of the Marine Corps
Warfighting Laboratory, said the new system can be instructed to
touch down at an unprepared landing site and will figure out the
details on its own using its sensors, including electro-optical,
infrared, and light detection and ranging, or LIDAR.
"It's taking unmanned aerial systems to the next level by
introducing autonomy, and autonomy that works," Killea told
reporters.
"In order to do that," he added, "you have to solve the
problem of degraded visual environments," such as those caused
by blowing snow or sand.
"This technology has to solve that problem in order for it
to work," Killea said. "You can't have an 80 percent solution
with an autonomous system going into an unprepared site. It's
got to have it figured out."
The tablet computer interface has a topographical map
overlay and buttons around the sides that allow the user to
issue instructions or communicate with the craft, giving it
permission to land or creating no-fly zones to tell the chopper
to avoid danger areas. Otherwise the craft navigates on its own.
Officials said the system had been tested on three different
types of helicopters so far. Two different prototypes of the
technology module are being developed, one by Lockheed Martin
and the other by Aurora Flight Sciences.
The project is funded for another four years, so researchers
hope to use that time to expand the technology's autonomous
capabilities.
"Right now ... the way we have this set up, it's asking for
permission to land. I want it to ... eventually tell the Marine,
'This is where I'm landing and unless you don't like that, leave
me alone,'" said Max Snell, the program manager for the project.
Klunder said if an emergency arose, researchers could have
the system ready to field within a year or two.
"If that need was there and required," he said, "the
technology is what's important and we've proved that it works."
(Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)