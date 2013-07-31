* Hagel unveils results of strategic management review
By David Alexander and Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON, July 31 Defense Secretary Chuck
Hagel on Wednesday pledged $40 billion in new Pentagon spending
reductions over the next decade, but warned that additional cuts
required by law posed stark choices that could bend or break the
president's defense strategy.
Hagel, unveiling the results of his four-month Strategic
Choices and Management Review, said the Pentagon would cut $40
billion in overhead from its agencies and headquarters units
over the next decade. He also said it would propose compensation
reforms to try to save about $50 billion.
But the defense secretary said eliminating inefficiencies
and waste could save nowhere near enough to reach the cuts
required by law - $500 billion in across-the-board reductions
over a decade on top of the $487 billion already begun.
The deeper reductions would inevitably force the Pentagon to
shrink the size of the military, deal with the unaffordable
growth in pay and benefits and make difficult trade-offs between
force size and weapons programs.
"The inescapable conclusion is that letting the (additional
$500 billion in cuts) persist would be a huge strategic
miscalculation that would not be in our country's best
interests," Hagel told a Pentagon news conference.
The Pentagon has long been resistant to budget cuts beyond
the initial $487 billion required by law. Analysts have
criticized the nature of the additional cuts - which are made
without regard to strategic importance - but have been skeptical
about the Pentagon's dire warnings about additional reductions.
Hagel said the Pentagon went out of its way to avoid "crying
wolf" in the review.
Loren Thompson, an analyst at the Lexington Institute think
tank, said Hagel actually understated Pentagon concerns, adding
that a decline in readiness and equipment essentially meant "war
fighters are going to die for lack of equipment and training."
The defense secretary said the Pentagon analysis found that
cuts to overhead and compensation would still leave the Pentagon
$350 billion to $400 billion shy of the $500 billion in
reductions required under a mechanism known as sequestration.
He said deeper cuts would require the department to shrink
further the size of the military and make difficult trade-offs
between force size and development of high-end weapons systems.
After growing for a decade because of the wars in Iraq and
Afghanistan, the Army is reducing its force to 490,000 soldiers
from a high of 570,000. Hagel said one option might be to cut a
further 40,000 to 70,000 troops, which would still enable it to
conduct "priority missions."
He said five Air Force fighter squadrons, which typically
have 18 to 24 planes apiece, could be eliminated and that the
size of the C-130 transport fleet also could be reduced from the
current 358.
'MODERNIZATION HOLIDAY?'
A modest reduction in force structure would enable the
Pentagon to achieve the $150 billion in cuts over a decade that
President Barack Obama has proposed as an alternative to the
sequestration cuts, Hagel said.
"Significant reductions beyond the president's plan would
require many more dramatic cuts to force structure," he said.
In addition to the president's proposals, the strategic
choices review looked at a scenario that would include about
$250 billion in defense cuts over a decade, plus the $500
billion in cuts required under sequestration.
"The 'in-between' budget scenario we evaluated would 'bend'
our defense strategy in important ways, and sequester-level cuts
would 'break' some parts of the strategy no matter how the cuts
were made," Hagel said.
He said the review looked at whether it would be better to
pursue a smaller force with higher-end capabilities, or a larger
force with fewer high-end weapons systems. Pursuing advanced
systems would require a still-smaller Army, as well as reducing
the number of carriers to eight or nine from 11.
Fielding a larger force at the expense of more advanced
weapons systems would essentially lead to a "decade-long
modernization holiday."
Hagel did not identify any specific weapons programs to be
cut, but vowed to protect certain programs, including the
Lockheed Martin Corp F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, a new
bomber and submarine cruise-missile upgrades, if the military
opted to preserve high-end capabilities over size.
If size were deemed more important, the military would have
to cancel or curtail many weapons programs, slow growth in cyber
spending and cut back special operations forces, he said.
Hagel said decisions on how to balance the two stark
options would be made in coming months. He said the final
decision would be up to Obama.
"Before this review, like many Americans, I wondered why a
10 percent budget cut was in fact so destructive," Hagel said in
prepared remarks. "This analysis showed in the starkest terms
how a 10 percent defense spending reduction causes in reality a
much higher reduction in military readiness and capability."
Hagel said part of the problem was the inability to achieve
quick spending reductions in many areas of the Pentagon budget.
"The fact is that half of our budget - including areas like
compensation where we need to achieve savings - are essentially
off limits for quick reductions," he said. "Given that reality,
the only way to implement an additional, abrupt 10 percent
reduction ... is to make senseless, nonstrategic cuts."