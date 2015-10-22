WASHINGTON Oct 22 Raytheon Co has asked
the government for more information about why it lost a contract
to build a new long-range radar system before it decides whether
or not to challenge the award.
The contract was given to Lockheed Martin Corp.
"We feel good about the solution that we had proposed and
how it leveraged our experience and proven performance across a
broad spectrum of radar programs," Chief Financial Officer Toby
O'Brien told Reuters on Thursday after the release of
third-quarter results.
He added that a government briefing "will determine our
course of action going forward." He said it was premature to
comment on whether they would protest the decision.
Lockheed, the Defense Department's No. 1 supplier, beat out
Raytheon and Northrop Grumman Corp to win the $784
million contract to design and build the new Long Range
Discrimination Radar.
U.S. officials have said the radar system, which will be
built in Clear, Alaska and is due to start operating in 2020,
will expand the ability of the U.S. military to detect and
respond to potential missile launches from North Korea.
(Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)