WASHINGTON May 11 The Pentagon said on Monday
it planned to station a squadron of tilt-rotor V-22 Osprey
aircraft at the Yokota Air Base in Japan to enable U.S. special
operations troops to respond quickly to crises in the
Asia-Pacific region.
The first three Air Force variants of the V-22 will arrive
at the U.S. base on the outskirts of Tokyo in the last half of
2017, with an additional seven due to arrive by 2021, the
Pentagon said in a statement.
The Osprey, which takes off like a helicopter and then
rotates its propellers to fly like a plane, obtained a
reputation for technical difficulties and safety problems during
its development phase in the 1990s. Since then it has largely
overcome the issues, but crashes during training exercises in
Morocco and Florida in early 2012 exacerbated Japanese concerns
about the planes.
The Pentagon said the Ospreys in Yokota will enable U.S.
special forces troops to respond quickly to disasters and other
crises in Japan and the broader Asia-Pacific region as part of
the U.S. strategic rebalance to the region.
Some in Japan have opposed use of the V-22 due to safety
concerns. The Marine Corps move to replace its Sea Knight
helicopters at Futenma air base in Okinawa with V-22 Ospreys in
2012 prompted a public outcry on the island as well as in
communities in mainland Japan that host U.S. bases.
The Defense Secretary at the time, Leon Panetta, helped
secure a decision to permit flights of the aircraft over Japan
in September 2013, and Ospreys from Okinawa flew over much of
mainland Japan during 2014, a U.S. defense official said.
The Japanese government decided late last year to purchase
its own V-22s. Sources familiar with the program said Japan was
interested in 20 to 40 of the aircraft.
The U.S. military has been considering putting Air Force
special forces Ospreys, which are also used for search and
rescue, at Yokota since at least mid-2013, when Air Force
General Hawk Carlisle, then-commander of Pacific Air Forces,
told reporters the move was under discussion with Japan.
