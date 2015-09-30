(Recasts to add Carter, Lockheed comments)
By Andrea Shalal and Yeganeh Torbati
WASHINGTON, Sept 30 Pentagon officials warned on
Wednesday against further consolidation in the U.S. weapons
industry because fewer defense contractors could lead to higher
costs, decreased innovation and less competition.
U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter said he does not welcome
further consolidation among large U.S. weapons makers. Carter
was the Pentagon's chief arms buyer in 2011, when the department
established a policy that discouraging mergers among large prime
contractors, but opened the door to deals among smaller firms.
"What I said then and still believe is that it was important
to avoid excessive consolidation in the defense industry to the
point where we did not have multiple vendors who could compete
with one another on many programs," Carter told reporters.
The comments came days after the U.S. Justice Department
approved Lockheed Martin Corp's $9 billion acquisition
of Sikorsky Aircraft, a unit of United Technologies Corp
, one of the biggest acquisitions in the weapons industry
in years. Lockheed expects to close the deal by the end of
November or sooner, depending on when it wins regulatory
approval from China and the European Union.
"Lockheed-Sikorsky doesn't mean open season on large
prime-level mergers," said Jeff Bialos, a former senior Pentagon
official who oversaw industry mergers and acquisitions.
Dozens of companies in the sector merged in the 1990s as
military spending fell sharply after the end of the Cold War.
The changes left five large contractors that dominate the
market: Lockheed, Boeing Co, Northrop Grumman Corp
, General Dynamics Corp and Raytheon Co.
Defense Undersecretary Frank Kendall told reporters the U.S.
Justice Department had cleared the Lockheed-Sikorsky deal
because there was no direct anti-competitive issue, but the
department did not want to see its industrial base whittled down
to two or three very large suppliers.
He said the Pentagon would continue working with the Justice
Department and the Federal Trade Commission to ensure mergers
did not reduce competition. Defense officials also planned to
meet with Congress to explore legal options to preserve the
diversity and breadth of the U.S. defense industry.
Kendall said the deal would strengthen Lockheed, the
Pentagon's largest supplier, and further reduce the dwindling
number of contractors bidding for weapons contracts. Future
deals would be evaluated case-by-case, he said.
"This transaction is the most significant change at the
weapon system prime level since the large-scale consolidation
that followed the end of the Cold War," he said.
He said the deal would move a high percentage of the
military helicopter market into a company that dominates the
U.S. fighter jet market, due to a winner-take-all approach
adopted over a decade ago for the F-35 fighter jet program.
"With size comes power, and the department's experience with
large defense contractors is that they are not hesitant to use
this power for corporate advantage," he said.
Lockheed fired back in a rare display of disagreement with
its largest customer.
"There is no evidence to support the view that larger
defense companies reduce competition or inhibit innovation,"
Lockheed spokesman Dan Nelson said in statement.
"We believe that defense contractors should continue to be
assessed based on the performance and effectiveness of the
products and solutions offered, not on the size of their
company," he said.
