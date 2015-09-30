WASHINGTON, Sept 30 Lockheed Martin Corp , the Pentagon's largest supplier, on Wednesday said it disagreed with comments from the Defense Department warning that consolidation in the weapons industry could lead to higher costs and less innovation.

"There is no evidence to support the view that larger defense companies reduce competition or inhibit innovation," Lockheed spokesman Dan Nelson said in statement.

He said Lockheed consistently delivered new sophisticated weapons, invested in advanced technologies, and offered cost-effective solutions for complex challenges.

"We believe that defense contractors should continue to be assessed based on the performance and effectiveness of the products and solutions offered, not on the size of their company," he said.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)