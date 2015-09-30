WASHINGTON, Sept 30 Lockheed Martin Corp
, the Pentagon's largest supplier, on Wednesday said it
disagreed with comments from the Defense Department warning that
consolidation in the weapons industry could lead to higher costs
and less innovation.
"There is no evidence to support the view that larger
defense companies reduce competition or inhibit innovation,"
Lockheed spokesman Dan Nelson said in statement.
He said Lockheed consistently delivered new sophisticated
weapons, invested in advanced technologies, and offered
cost-effective solutions for complex challenges.
"We believe that defense contractors should continue to be
assessed based on the performance and effectiveness of the
products and solutions offered, not on the size of their
company," he said.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)