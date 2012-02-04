* Manning accused of leaking classified files to WikiLeaks
* Supporters of Manning blast military officials
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 Bradley Manning, the
U.S. Army intelligence analyst suspected of passing classified
documents to WikiLeaks, will face a full court-martial, the U.S.
Army Military District of Washington announced on Friday.
Manning, 24, faces 22 charges of participating in the
largest leak of classified information in American history,
including aiding the enemy, wrongfully causing intelligence to
be published on the Internet and theft of public property.
Aiding the enemy is an offense that could bring the death
penalty, but the prosecution has said it intends to seek a
maximum of life in prison for Manning.
He could also face a reduction to the lowest enlisted pay
grade, total forfeiture of all pay and allowances and a
dishonorable discharge.
A military judge will be selected by the U.S. Army Trial
Judiciary, and that judge will set the date for Manning's
arraignment, motion hearings and trial.
Military prosecutors say Manning downloaded thousands of
classified files that later appeared on WikiLeaks.
In a statement on Friday, the Bradley Manning Support
Network blasted military officials for their decision to hold a
full court-martial.
"This administration owes all Americans an honest
explanation for their extraordinary retaliation against Bradley
Manning," Jeff Paterson, a lead organizer of the Bradley Manning
Support Network, said in a statement.
U.S. President Barack Obama and Secretary of State Hillary
Clinton "need to produce sworn depositions under conditions
where they are required to tell the truth about Bradley
Manning," he said.
(Reporting By Sarah N. Lynch; additional reporting by Andrew
Longstreth and Lily Kuo; Editing by Xavier Briand)