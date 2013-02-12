WASHINGTON Feb 12 Two unidentified U.S. Civil War sailors whose remains were found in the wreck of the landmark ironclad USS Monitor will be buried next month at Arlington National Cemetery, the Navy said on Tuesday.

The sailors may be the last Navy personnel from the 1861-65 Civil War to be buried at Arlington, Secretary of the Navy Ray Mabus said.

"It's important we honor these brave men and all they represent as we reflect upon the significant role Monitor and her crew had in setting the course for our modern Navy," Mabus said in a statement.

The first U.S. ironclad, the Monitor went down in a storm off North Carolina's Cape Hatteras in December 1862, and 16 men died. Navy divers found the remains in the turret when it was recovered in 2002

An interment date of March 8 at the Virginia cemetery was chosen to mark the Monitor's role in the Battle of Hampton Roads 151 years before, the statement said.

Commissioned on Feb. 25, 1862, the Monitor was powered by steam alone and built almost entirely of iron. It bore a revolutionary revolving gun turret housing two 11-inch (28-cm) cannons.

It fought one significant battle, with the Confederate ironclad CSS Virginia, which was constructed over the modified hull of the USS Merrimack. The March 8-9, 1862, battle ended in a draw but marked the first clash between iron-armored ships and signaled the end of the era of wooden warships.

The sailors' remains were shipped to the U.S. Army's Joint POW/MIA Accounting Command (JPAC) in Hawaii for possible identification.

The laboratory was unable to identify the remains given their advanced age, the statement said. The JPAC narrowed down possible descendents to 22 family members from 10 families.

Facial reconstructions of the men were put on display at the U.S. Navy Memorial Foundation last year.

(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Andrew Hay)