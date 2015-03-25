WASHINGTON, March 25 The U.S. military conducted
freedom of navigation operations last year challenging maritime
claims by 19 countries, from China to Argentina, asserting U.S.
transit rights in defiance of efforts to impose restrictions,
the Pentagon said on Wednesday.
It was the largest number of countries challenged in more
than a decade, establishing the program's return to levels from
before the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, when U.S. forces had to
curtail operations because of other priorities, officials said.
The rise in operations was due in part to an increased focus
on Latin America, where the U.S. military challenged claims of
half a dozen countries, including Argentina, Brazil, Venezuela
and Nicaragua, according to the Pentagon's annual Freedom of
Navigation Report for 2014.
The United States carries out freedom of navigation
operations by sending Navy ships and military aircraft into
areas that nearby countries have tried to restrict in some way.
The operations aim to show that the international community has
not accepted claims made by one or more countries.
The operations, which began in 1979, are coordinated by the
State and Defense departments and are meant to be consistent
with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, even
though Washington has not formally adopted the agreement.
A defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said
the operations in 2014 occasionally prompted communication
between U.S. and agents from the country being challenged, but
the encounters were handled professionally and there were no
incidents.
A 1988 freedom of navigation operation in the Black Sea
resulted in U.S. and Soviet ships bumping. That incident led to
a bilateral understanding on the rights warships have in
transiting the territorial seas of other states, officials said.
